Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Makes A Statement Ahead Of Kyrie Irving's Return

Jacque Vaughn

After missing the last 8 games for the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving is finally ready to return to the lineup and contribute to wins.

Considering everything that Irving and the Nets have endured, tonight marks a very important moment for both the star point guard and his organization.

To commemorate it, head coach Jacque Vaughn shared some words with the media ahead of the game:

“We gathered as a team before shootaround. Just a chance for us to say, ‘right now we are going to think about basketball, we’re going to think about winning this game.’ So that was really a joint message from the group tonight,” Vaughn said. 

“He’ll fit right in. The things that we’ve been really trying to do in terms of keeping simple and playing hard, he’s pretty good at that. I have no trepidation that Kyrie is going to be able to fit in and play extremely hard. He has that ability. We want him to play with his instincts. That’s what makes him special,” Vaughn said. “So I will incorporate that into the offense as far as him being able to handle, him being able to be a screener, him being able to be a guy that can pressure defensively also.”

Irving has only played in 8 games for the Nets so far, averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game on 45% shooting. It's hard to say how he will play tonight, in his first game back in weeks, but it's a welcome sight for the Nets, who have been struggling to find their rhythm this season.

Kyrie Irving Has Gone 'Above And Beyond' To Repair Relationship With Nets

Irving has done some serious damage to his reputation with this latest scandal, but he is slowly working his way back into the good graces of the community and his team.

Sources close to the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.

One source, who was granted anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him.

With the Nets finally whole again, there is a chance they can turn this season around. Even amid everything they've had to endure in a month, Brooklyn is still a talented squad that can win big if everything is clicking. 

They might have some growing pains as Irving works his way back into this Nets lineup, but they are in a pretty solid spot, all things considered.

