Young 76ers Fan Goes Viral For Calling Ben Simmons A F*gg*t During Game

Ben Simmons

The city of Philadelphia has no love for Ben Simmons. After he pretty much turned his back and abandoned the city back in 2021, the fans have made it a point to bash the young star at every opportunity.

So when Simmons was scheduled to play his first game back in Philly on Tuesday, it's no surprise that Sixers fans were lining up to boo him.

Initially, that's exactly what they did. But as the game progressed, and the 76ers (without Embiid, Harden, or Maxey) continued to make shots, the intensity only got ramped up.

At some point during the game, one young fan took it upon themselves to call Simmons a f----t during one of his free-throw attempts and it went viral online.

76ers Fans Have No Love For Ben Simmons After He Forced His Way Out Last Year

It wasn't that long ago when Ben Simmons was once competing with the 76ers, alongside Joel Embiid, for the very fans that booed him tonight. It was through Ben's own actions that the Sixers fell apart, and many fans still clearly blame him for that.

Coming into tonight, Simmons knew that he was going to get it rough and he knows how harsh they can be sometimes.

"People in Philly just want to have something to say about f**king anything, man," Simmons said. "Like, everything. Like literally everything. I post a picture of a f**king car or a dog and I got reporters saying ‘You should be in the f**king gym’. Like, come on, man, but yeah, for sure. Philly is obviously a sports city. My experience playing there was incredible. Like, for the most part, it was incredible. I had a great time. Like, the fans are unbelievable. I still have an apartment there. So I do own some real estate in Philadelphia, still. So I feel like I’m part of Philly still, but it’s just unique. Like, even being in Brooklyn now, it’s completely different. Like this is a different experience for me and I value just that time I did spend in Philly, because I was able to learn and grow in that city and I got friends for life there. I got—my brother lives there. Like, I got family there. So, yeah. Philly’s great. I think people have like a thought that I think that I hate it.

It has been a whirlwind ride for Ben Simmons and the Nets over these past few weeks. The same could the said for the 76ers, who are currently without their top three players.

Ben seems to be in a better situation all-around so far, at least basketball-wise, but the 76ers definitely got the last laugh in this rivalry after securing the huge upset win on Tuesday.

