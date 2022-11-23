Video: Ben Simmons Gets Heavy Boos From 76ers Fans During Ahead Of First Return To Philadephia

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

If you've been following the NBA over the past year, you'll already know the deal with Ben Simmons. He forced himself out of a situation with the 76ers after being paid millions, and the fans have been waiting for their payback ever since.

Tonight gave those fans a chance to let Simmons know how they felt. While the boos weren't as loud as some expected, there was definitely some tangible tension in the building during the pre-game shootaround.

Not only did Ben lead his team out of the tunnel, he also made some taunts after a couple of game-changing plays throughout the night. All-in-all, it was Simmons who was the best player on the court for much of the game tonight and that says a lot about how he's able to fight through adversity.

Ben Simmons Is Open To Sixers Return In The Future

Despite the circumstances of his exit, Ben Simmons isn't entirely closed off to the idea of wearing a Sixer jersey again one day. In a surprising statement, he left the door open for a return to the city he called home for the first four years of his career.

While Simmons has made all the right noises about being excited about the Nets and committed to them, he does seem to have an interesting take on a potential Philly return. When asked about it, his surprising but bold response was reported by ESPN.



“Who knows? I can’t predict the future. I would have never told myself this would have gone this way at the start of my career. Who knows if, in four or five years, I end up going back? I don’t know,” Simmons said of a potential Philadelphia return in an interview with ESPN’s Nick Friedell. "It could be a whole different situation, but for now, I don’t want to make my mind up and say it’s not possible for anything to change.”

Simmons, 26, is only averaging 7.9 points per game. for the Nets this year, but nobody is asking him to be the main scorer anyway. As long as he continues in other ways, he can be a factor of success for the team.

It's a long season and nobody knows if Ben can keep this up the whole way, but his showing against the 76ers is proof that he's not ready to give up just yet.

