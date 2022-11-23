Nets Fan Shouts Support At Ben Simmons Ahead Of Game Against 76ers: "Forget All These Fans! Joel’s Scared!”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Forst the first time this season, the Brooklyn Nets are healthy and ready to focus on basketball. With Kyrie Irving's return and Ben Simmons getting full minutes, the Nets can finally resume this little experiment that has otherwise gone completely off the rails.

Tonight, against the 76ers, Ben and the team will endure one of their biggest tests of the season. With Simmons scheduled to play in front of the Sixers fans he once called his own, the scene is going to get ugly in the arena and everybody knows it.

The plan was for Ben to just play through all the noise, but he will have some unexpected help. Just minutes before tip-off, one fan made sure to let the arena know his support was with Simmons, who he encouraged from the stands.

“I’m gonna be here all night. Let’s go, Ben. Forget all these fans. Joel’s scared.”

Ben Simmons Will Determine The Future Of The Brooklyn Nets

As the response to the failed Harden project, Ben Simmons is the key to unlocking this Nets team. If he's able to stay healthy and keep his confidence, he could return to being the All-Star we saw in Philadelphia.

Either way, his play will have a direct impact on what direction this team goes in in the future.

“With Kyrie Irving returning on Sunday against Memphis and Brooklyn, I think the clock really starts for this Nets organization about whether they can keep this group together,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “…What the rest of the league is looking at is how long before perhaps Kevin Durant asks out again in Brooklyn. The trade deadline is February 9th, and for the Nets, it’s imperative that they start to take the shape of a team that can start to climb the standings in the East, stay on the floor together, and so much of that it’s based on Ben Simmons,” Woj said.

In the minds of Sixers fans, Ben Simmons turned his back on the team when they needed him most. He wasted an opportunity to win and chose to sit out despite being physically capable of playing.

Everything that's happening now is the result of his own doing. Still, it's clear that not everybody is out to get him in hostile territory.