Skip to main content

Nets Fan Shouts Support At Ben Simmons Ahead Of Game Against 76ers: "Forget All These Fans! Joel’s Scared!”

Ben Simmons

Forst the first time this season, the Brooklyn Nets are healthy and ready to focus on basketball. With Kyrie Irving's return and Ben Simmons getting full minutes, the Nets can finally resume this little experiment that has otherwise gone completely off the rails.

Tonight, against the 76ers, Ben and the team will endure one of their biggest tests of the season. With Simmons scheduled to play in front of the Sixers fans he once called his own, the scene is going to get ugly in the arena and everybody knows it.

The plan was for Ben to just play through all the noise, but he will have some unexpected help. Just minutes before tip-off, one fan made sure to let the arena know his support was with Simmons, who he encouraged from the stands.

“I’m gonna be here all night. Let’s go, Ben. Forget all these fans. Joel’s scared.”

Ben Simmons Will Determine The Future Of The Brooklyn Nets

As the response to the failed Harden project, Ben Simmons is the key to unlocking this Nets team. If he's able to stay healthy and keep his confidence, he could return to being the All-Star we saw in Philadelphia.

Either way, his play will have a direct impact on what direction this team goes in in the future.

“With Kyrie Irving returning on Sunday against Memphis and Brooklyn, I think the clock really starts for this Nets organization about whether they can keep this group together,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “…What the rest of the league is looking at is how long before perhaps Kevin Durant asks out again in Brooklyn. The trade deadline is February 9th, and for the Nets, it’s imperative that they start to take the shape of a team that can start to climb the standings in the East, stay on the floor together, and so much of that it’s based on Ben Simmons,” Woj said.

In the minds of Sixers fans, Ben Simmons turned his back on the team when they needed him most. He wasted an opportunity to win and chose to sit out despite being physically capable of playing.

Everything that's happening now is the result of his own doing. Still, it's clear that not everybody is out to get him in hostile territory.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Young 76ers Fan Goes Viral For Calling Ben Simmons A F*gg*t During Game

By Nico Martinez
“I Thought It Was Going To Be Louder”: Ben Simmons Takes A Shot At The Philadelphia Crowd
NBA Media

“I Thought It Was Going To Be Louder”: Ben Simmons Takes A Shot At The Philadelphia Crowd

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Deal For The Warriors And Heat
NBA Trade Rumors

The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Deal For The Warriors And Heat

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Linked As Potential Landing Spot For Russell Westbrook If Bought Out By Lakers
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Linked As Potential Landing Spot For Russell Westbrook If Bought Out By Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Losing To The 76ers Without James Harden Or Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Losing To The 76ers Without James Harden Or Joel Embiid: "Quite A Pathetic Showing..."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons Does The 'MJ Shrug' After Knocking Down His First Points Against The Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Does The 'MJ Shrug' After Knocking Down His First Free Throws Against The Philadelphia 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Video: Ben Simmons Gets Heavy Boos From 76ers Fans During Ahead Of First Return To Philadephia

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Gets Brutally Honest About His Relationship With Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Brutally Honest About His Relationship With Joel Embiid

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Anthony Davis Has Disappointed Everybody: "He Should Have Been The Best Player In The League By Now."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Nets Fan Shouts Support At Ben Simmons Ahead Of Game Against 76ers: "Forget All These Fans! Joel’s Scared!”

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Donovan Mitchell Takes Evan Mobley's 10th Rebound And Gets Stared Down By Jarrett Allen
NBA Media

Watch: Donovan Mitchell Takes Evan Mobley's 10th Rebound And Gets Stared Down By Jarrett Allen

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry On LeBron James And Kyrie Irving In The 2016 Finals: "The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Seen...”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry On LeBron James And Kyrie Irving In The 2016 Finals: "The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Seen...”

By Nico Martinez
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named His All-Time Top 3: Michael Jordan Isn't No. 1
NBA Media

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named His All-Time Top 3: Michael Jordan Isn't No. 1

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Finally Reveals If He Thinks He Should Have Won Finals MVP Over Andre Iguodala
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Finally Reveals If He Thinks He Should Have Won Finals MVP Over Andre Iguodala

By Nico Martinez