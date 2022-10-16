Skip to main content

Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"

Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"

Ben Simmons is currently trying to redeem his reputation after a year of turmoil and playing no basketball during the 2021-22 season. Simmons infamously sat out after falling out with the Philadelphia 76ers, forcing them to trade him, although they did manage to get James Harden out of the equation. Regardless, he's quite disliked in Philly, possibly more than any other famous person, even though he claims to have no problem with the city and its people. 

The Sixers fans aren't shy about making their feelings about Ben known though, most of them hate his guts. And while he may win back a lot of fans in the general NBA world if he comes back and performs well, a sizeable portion of Philly fans will surely never like him. And when all of this is taken into consideration, it makes one of Simmons' recent statements to the media sound a bit wild. 

Ben Simmons Reveals He Is Open To Rejoining The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future

Simmons' new teammates are focused on making him feel comfortable on the Nets, with Kyrie Irving calling it his responsibility to help Ben. And while Simmons has made all the right noises about being excited about the team and committed to it, he does seem to have an interesting take on a potential Philly return. When asked about it, his surprising but bold response was reported by ESPN

“Who knows? I can’t predict the future. I would have never told myself this would have gone this way at the start of my career. Who knows if, in four or five years, I end up going back? I don’t know,” Simmons said of a potential Philadelphia return in an interview with ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

“It could be a whole different situation, but for now, I don’t want to make my mind up and say it’s not possible for anything to change.”

The idea of Ben Simmons in a Philly uniform once again is as intriguing as it is unthinkable, the former All-Star has burned a lot of bridges within the organization. Still, wilder things have happened in the NBA, nothing can ever be written out. 

The fact that Simmons is open to a return to Philly shows that he may have matured a little bit from this whole experience. That's what the optimists will say, at least. However, it may also be taken as further proof that he simply doesn't care about these things as much as people want him to. One way or another, this possibility is far away, and would be incredibly entertaining if it came to pass. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Talks On How Powerful The 2008 Redeem Team Was: "Seriously, If You Got D-Wade Coming Off Your Bench, You Got The Greatest International Team Ever."
NBA Media

LeBron James Talks On How Powerful The 2008 Redeem Team Was: "Seriously, If You Got D-Wade Coming Off Your Bench, You Got The Greatest International Team Ever."

By Aaron Abhishek
Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks: “We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."

By Orlando Silva
Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”
NBA Media

Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Once Explained Why He Won't Let His Kids Play American Football: "It's A Safety Thing. As A Parent, You Protect Your Kids As Much As Possible."
NBA Media

LeBron James Once Explained Why He Won't Let His Kids Play American Football: "It's A Safety Thing. As A Parent, You Protect Your Kids As Much As Possible."

By Aditya Mohapatra
LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"
NBA Media

LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re one of the teams that has to continue to learn on the fly and not waste a day.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re One Of The Teams That Has To Continue To Learn On The Fly And Not Waste A Day.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."

By Divij Kulkarni
George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"
NBA Media

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History
NBA

20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career
NBA

Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career

By Eddie Bitar