Credit: Fadeaway World

The Russell Westbrook saga appears to be having a plot twist after the point guard started playing better as the leader of the Los Angeles Lakers second unit, leading the bench when the other stars aren't playing, and sometimes even sharing the court with LeBron James, having a better understanding of what to do to shine alongside the King.

In the past two games, Russ has played at a great level, even becoming one of the most efficient players on the team. The Lakers just won their first game of the season on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, and it's fair to say that Westbrook was one of the brightest spots for the team, even being cheered by the public at some point.

However, this new situation hasn't changed the perception of Russ around the league, and some people still think the Lakers will be better off without the former NBA MVP.

Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trade Of Russell Westbrook For Sacramento Kings Star

While players like Myles Turner have offered themselves to the Lakers, some analysts are trying to find a different trade partner for the Purple and Gold, and Bill Simmons recently came up with an interesting idea for the team. Simmons thinks that a package involving Russ and a first-rounder could unlock negotiations with the Sacramento Kings. Who they'd trade for? De'Aaron Fox.

Just zoomed thru Kings-Hornets, Dennis Smith Jr. being a solid rotation guy now is def stupefying. Anyway // Mitchell was so good for Sac down the stretch that it begs this question… What happens if the Lakers offer Russ’s expiring and their 2027 first to Sac for D Fox?

Simmons explains that he'd give the green light to this move given the benefits they could get with Russ' contract and the draft picks.

Answer: Sac says no unless the 2027/2029 firsts are on the table unprotected. My take: I’d actually trade Fox for Russ + those 2 Lakers firsts. I’m getting 2023 cap space + two massive assets from a poorly run team, plus more Mitchell mins… I’m just in a better spot long-term.

He also threw some shade at Fox, saying that he's not close to becoming an All-Star or one of the best players in the league.

Question if you’re running Sac… What’s the ceiling of Fox? Is there any path to him being an All-Star or a top-35 guy? Can he ever be one of the best 8 guys at his position? I personally value those 2027/2029 Lakers picks more than Fox. It’s a good argument though.

This trade could be good for the Lakers and Kings, but it looks like Sacramento really values Fox. They preferred to part ways with Tyrese Haliburton last season and keep Fox, which was shocking for a lot of people around the league. Perhaps another disappointing season could lead the Kings to make this decision, but right now, it seems like they're fine with their roster, and the Lakers will continue to bring Russ off the bench.