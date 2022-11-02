NBA Rumors: 3 Surprising Trades That Could Happen Soon

Credit: Fadeaway World

We are well into the 2023 NBA season with most teams completing at least 7 games of the 82-game-season so far. The top teams have distinguished themselves from the rest of the pack so far, and the bottom feeders are becoming known to the NBA Universe. That does not mean that teams are not looking to improve their rosters during the short or long term, because there could be movement around the league as early as in the month of November.

It is time to discuss 3 surprising trades that could happen right now because NBA general managers are endlessly looking for methods to make big moves in the trade market. It won’t be easy, but there could be some deals that would shake up the league in both the Western and Eastern Conferences. Without further ado, here are the surprising trades that could occur as soon as this week if the general managers have trigger fingers.

Golden State Warriors Trade Draymond Green

Trade Package: Draymond Green for Jerami Grant, Josh Hart

Draymond Green has certainly made an impact on the NBA over the past few years. A player who made his name off of defense and hustle plays, the former Defensive Player of the Year is one of the most impactful stars in the league. However, his true value is shown with a great team like the Golden State Warriors. He could be a player who will help Lillard in Portland because his leadership and defensive presence will be nothing but a plus.

The Portland Trail Blazers have a legitimate superstar in Damian Lillard. He is averaging 31.0 PPG on 49.5% shooting from the field so far this season, and no player strikes fear in opponents' hearts in the clutch like him. As good as Grant and Hart have been for Portland, the Trail Blazers will only go as Damian Lillard goes. Lillard's performances will dictate the outcome of Portland's season and adding a player like Draymond Green will boost Portland's shoddy defense.

The Trail Blazers have a deep squad with the likes of Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons backing up Lillard but they lack defense. Draymond Green is one of the greatest defensive power forwards in NBA history and he can also be a playmaker as well. As long as Portland have a player like Lillard on the team, they will score a ton of points. So adding Draymond Green to pair with Jusuf Nurkic creates a monster defensive duo that will thrive together.

Overall, Portland needs to part ways with two of their starters to get Green's defense and basketball IQ. For Golden State, this move makes more sense than letting a veteran player’s contract expire. Draymond will not be extended, especially since Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have re-signed to long-term deals.

Draymond is averaging 9.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 5.7 APG this season with the Warriors this season which is clearly average numbers at best. The former Defensive Player of the Year has been a great servant for the Warriors, but his time has come to an end after his incident when he assaulted Jordan Poole in practice. Now, it seems they have moved on from that incident, but issues will certainly linger.

The Warriors can add two starting-caliber players that can defend and score, a big plus for a team that is currently 3-5 and not looking like the contender they were last year. This move would clear the negative energy from the building, and re-tool a roster that has not been on point until this day. So far, they need fresh blood and two swingmen who can defend and score would make the Warriors the title favorites in the West.

Lakers Finally Trade Russ, Dallas Gets Playmaking Help

Trade Package: Russell Westbrook for Tim Hardaway Jr, Spencer Dinwiddie

The Mavericks aren't too amazing right now. They hold a 3-3 record and do not have many bright spots beyond Luka Doncic doing everything for them, especially with Jalen Brunson in New York. Dallas has vastly improved on defense, but the team will have serious problems getting stops on one end and especially putting pressure on the defense on the other. Russell Westbrook is having somewhat of an “up” year with his play, and he is still an impact player as a 6th man.

Westbrook is averaging 13.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 4.8 APG despite shooting only 34.3% from the field. Westbrook has looked inefficient, as he is known to be, but he is a consistent force with the ball in his hands. Right now, defenses can double down on Luka which halts the Mavericks' offense. With Westbrook as a 6th man, Dallas can play up-tempo and get Luka looks by getting him off screens.

Luka is out of control with his play, averaging 36.7 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 8.7 APG, and is doing his thing as an MVP candidate. The Slovenian is one of the top-5 talents in the world right now, but he will need help in the playoffs. As out of control as Westbrook can be, he is an excellent playmaker and he will be a force when he comes off the bench for Dallas.

For the Lakers, they finally added shooting with this deal. Tim Hardaway Jr is shooting 35.5% from three this year so far, and that is a plus over Westbrook at the very least. The shooting guard averages 35.8% from three for his career, so while he is not the best sniper, he is an upgrade to what the Lakers have currently.

Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie can make shots from beyond better than Russ and is a much better fit than the former MVP alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Dinwiddie is not an All-Star, but he can start games at point guard and provide scoring at the rim and decent outside shooting. Spencer is averaging 16.2 PPG and 3.7 APG on 50.7% FG and 45.5% 3-PT FG this year through 6 games.

Overall, the Lakers cannot continue with the Russell Westbrook experiment because it is bringing negative attention to the team. Every game, fans and media members are scrambling to discuss Westbrook and that is setting a cloud on a team that is looking to win a championship. With Russ gone and two better shooters coming in, Los Angeles can finally make a play in the West.

New York Finally Acquires A Star Player

Trade Package: Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Derrick Rose for DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is once again having a solid season so far this year, averaging 25.9 PPG and 4.6 APG for the Chicago Bulls. If a big market like the Knicks comes knocking, he will listen, because he feels outdone by the Los Angeles Lakers when the franchise did not even consider trading Talen Horton-Tucker for him a few years ago. He seems happy in Chicago, but he might want to cash in in New York.

The Knicks should go after DeRozan hoping for superstar-level performances from him on a multi-year contract. If DeMar wants to take a gamble and try to prove he is a star who can actually make a Conference Finals, he could do a lot worse than the Knicks. Plus, the New York Knicks staff will be just getting started because they are onto something with the addition of Jalen Brunson alongside Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Mitchell Robinson.

DeRozan can be the primary scorer alongside Randle, Barrett can continue his growth, Brunson can lead the line, and Robinson can be the primary paint protector. With DeMar on board, the Knicks have a very solid team on both ends of the floor and will be much better than they currently are. It remains to be seen if they can convince DeRozan and Chicago to entertain this deal.

For Chicago, they rebuild once and for all. They might be wasting their time again this year, especially after they lost in the first round last year. The team is devoid of real superstars, although they have Zach LaVine who is an offensive All-Star. But Lonzo Ball’s health is in question, and Chicago does not have enough to overcome the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers in the conference.

Instead, cashing in on their best player gives them a 23-year-old in Immanuel Quickley, a 24-year-old in Obi Toppin, and a veteran in Derrick Rose. Quickley and Toppin can kickstart the rebuild for Chicago, and Rose can return to the city that loves him most. Seeing Rose play in a Bulls uniform would bring people in seats again, and he can end his career with the franchise that saw a young Rose win an MVP award.

The Bulls could be in denial and simply want to proceed with DeRozan and LaVine leading the charge. But it is unlikely the team will win because there is too much talent competing in the Eastern Conference right now. DeRozan and LaVine are exceptional on offense, but they are not on the level of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, or Joel Embiid. That alone proves to be the difference and the Bulls might be better off striking a deal to rebuild and focus on the future.

