Blake Griffin Apparently Throws Shade At Nets While Praising Celtics' Locker Room Vibes: "Different Atmosphere Than I'm Used To, In A Good Way."

Blake Griffin recently left the free agent club and signed with a new team in the NBA, joining the Boston Celtics, who will greatly appreciate his presence on the court. The former Rookie of the Year is not that explosive player who became the GOAT of the Los Angeles Clippers, but he's a more mature person who can provide interesting things to his squad. 

Griffin spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, struggling to get playing time, as Steve Nash didn't see him as part of the rotation. Now, he's ready to help the Celtics, who have been going through some bad stuff in the past couple of weeks. 

The big man is visibly happy with his new situation but hasn't forgotten about the things he lived in the past seasons. Blake knows he's on a team that could make a lot of noise, and things are going just fine for him so far. 

This is a different situation to the one he had in Brooklyn, where he was involved in controversies with his former head coach, and the team was a disaster last season. Discussing his arrival in Boston, Blake was quick to point out that the vibe in the locker room is different from the prior ones he experienced. 

“The amount of maturity and welcoming,” related Griffin via the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, “it’s a different atmosphere than I’m used to, in a good way.” The former Brooklyn Nets big man also shared his thoughts on his first day working with the team to get acclimated to the Celtics’ style of play. “Practice was focused, very encouraging, and helpful,” Griffin explained.

“You don’t take that for granted because it’s not always the case everywhere you go,” he added. 

This could be a knock on the Detroit Pistons or Los Angeles Clippers, as Blake didn't have the best experience in Motor City and his exit from the Clips wasn't the happiest of all. However, if we take a look at his most recent team, that's the Brooklyn Nets. He had to witness and live a lot of bad things there, so it's easy to think that he's talking about the Brooklynites. 

Hopefully, he can have a better experience in Boston, but this could also mean that he might face the Nets in the 2023 playoffs, and things could get very interesting. 

