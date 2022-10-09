Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal

However, there is a toxic element to the discussion that fans could do without including it in every situation. Whether they are supporting the cause of King James or His Airness, fans will try to build their case by trying to tear the other legend down. One of the most common ways LeBron's game is discredited is that people say he lacks the killer instinct that Michael Jordan or even Kobe Bryant had. 

LeBron James has won nearly everything there is to in the NBA, and he's collected the biggest accolades multiple times. The King has single-handedly led teams to the NBA Finals multiple times, putting up incredible stats. And he is on the verge of breaking some immense records in the NBA, so that argument has always been a weak one. 

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Simple Answer For Those That Say LeBron James Lacks A Killer Instinct

Shaquille O'Neal played against Michael Jordan when he was in his prime, he watched Kobe Bryant become one of the game's greatest, and he is one of the best himself. So he can safely be considered an authority on killer instinct. And during an interview with N.O.R.E, Shaq provided a crisp answer to the idea that LeBron James doesn't have a killer instinct. 

N.O.R.E: "They say that Kobe was, like it was just all about the win for Kobe." 

Shaquille O'Neal: "Yeah, it was."

N.O.R.E: "But then you look at Jordan's story, and they say it's all about that. But then, the one critique that everyone says about LeBron James is that he didn't have the killer instinct."

Shaquille O'Neal: "So I have a question for the panel. When he needs to average 16 points this year to pass up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. So if he passes up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in points, does that make him the greatest player ever... Because, if you don't have killer instinct, how you get 38,000 points? I'm just asking."

There can be no doubt that the idea that James doesn't have a killer instinct is a wild one. Other greats may have better Finals records, but James has playoff records of his own. It's certainly something to think about, and while Jordan might be the GOAT, scanning LeBron in this way doesn't quite make sense, either. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Skip Bayless Says That Draymond Green's Jealousy Of Jordan Poole Made Him Punch In The Face: "There’s Something About The Threat Of Jordan Poole Being The New Member Of The Big 3.”
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Says That Draymond Green's Jealousy Of Jordan Poole Made Him Punch In The Face: "There’s Something About The Threat Of Jordan Poole Being The New Member Of The Big 3.”

By Orlando Silva
Robert Horry Said That Throwing A Towel In Danny Ainge's Face Was The Best Professional Move He Ever Made: "I Hated Danny Ainge With A Passion."
NBA Media

Robert Horry Said That Throwing A Towel In Danny Ainge's Face Was The Best Professional Move He Ever Made: "I Hated Danny Ainge With A Passion."

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal's Hilarious Response To Rapper N.O.R.E Taking A Shot About His Free-Throws: "I Ain't A Baller, I'm A Rapper."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal's Hilarious Response To Rapper N.O.R.E Taking A Shot About His Free-Throws: "I Ain't A Baller, I'm A Rapper."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jaylen Brown Challenges Jayson Tatum To Be A More Vocal Leader This Season For The Celtics To 'Correct The Ship': "We're Gonna Need Him To Speak More"
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Challenges Jayson Tatum To Be A More Vocal Leader This Season For The Celtics To 'Correct The Ship': "We're Gonna Need Him To Speak More"

By Divij Kulkarni
Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Media

Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies

By Divij Kulkarni
Allen Iverson Revealed Where He Learned His Legendary Crossover That He Used On Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Revealed Where He Learned His Legendary Crossover That He Used On Michael Jordan

By Divij Kulkarni
Carlos Boozer On Kobe Bryant And LeBron James' Leadership Of The 2008 Redeem Team: "You Got Two Alphas In The Prime Of Their Careers That Don't Care About Who The Alpha Is. Very Rare."
NBA Media

Carlos Boozer On Kobe Bryant And LeBron James' Leadership Of The 2008 Redeem Team: "You Got Two Alphas In The Prime Of Their Careers That Don't Care About Who The Alpha Is. Very Rare."

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."

By Gautam Varier
When 5′ 6″ Spud Webb Outdueled Teammate Dominique Wilkins To Win 1986 Slam Dunk Contest To Become Shortest Winner In History
NBA Media

When 5′ 6″ Spud Webb Outdueled Teammate Dominique Wilkins To Win 1986 Slam Dunk Contest To Become Shortest Winner In History

By Titan Frey
Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"
NBA Media

Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Rumors: League Executives Do Not Believe Ime Udoka Will Return As Head Coach Of The Celtics
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: League Executives Do Not Believe Ime Udoka Will Return As Head Coach Of The Celtics

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Minnesota Timberwolves Sharing A Picture Of Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns Looking Ripped: "Championship Loading For The Wolves."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Minnesota Timberwolves Sharing A Picture Of Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns Looking Ripped: "Championship Loading For The Wolves."

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: LeBron James And Bronny James Living It Up As Travis Scott Performs For Bronny's 18th Birthday
NBA Media

Video: LeBron James And Bronny James Living It Up As Travis Scott Performs For Bronny's 18th Birthday

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green Is Hoping To Play For The Warriors On Opening Night: "Yeah, I Expect To Play. Now, Will I Play? That's A Totally Different Story."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Is Hoping To Play For The Warriors On Opening Night: "Yeah, I Expect To Play. Now, Will I Play? That's A Totally Different Story."

By Divij Kulkarni