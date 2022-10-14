Skip to main content

Brian Windhorst Claims LeBron James 'Made $50 Million That Night In 2002' Because Of The Competition Between Nike, Rebook, And Adidas

Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the town recently. The 7'5" French center is touted to be one of the best prospects in recent NBA history. While players his size struggle with movement, Wembanyama is an incredibly agile player and often can lead a fast break at will.

Not only is he agile, but the Frenchman is also an incredible talent in terms of his all-around gameplay. With a decent jumper and a variety of post moves, Wemby has shown that he can become a monster in the offense. Coming to defense, the 18-year-old is a shot-blocking machine. With an 8'0" reach, the Frenchman is a more than a capable shot blocker and might be a do-it-all center.

Given his incredible skill level, many people are even comparing his draft stock to as high as LeBron James. LeBron, who was also the consensus pick of his draft, was touted to be the heir to MJ's throne and 19 years later, Bron is considered one of the greatest ever to do so.

Brian Windhorst Claims That One Game In December 2002 Earned LeBron James $50 Million 

Wembanyama was already touted to be one of the best of his draft class, but his popularity blew up last week when he faced off against G-League Team Ignite. With guard Scoot Henderson playing for Ignite, the game between Metropolitans 92 and Team Ignite was a must watch.

The Frenchman certainly didn't disappoint putting on a show in both the exhibition matches. How these games helped Wembanyama become a household name. It was a game in December 2002 which made LeBron James a household name.

With Bron led St Vincent-St Mary facing off against Number 1 ranked Oak Hill, LBJ balled out, showing his prowess on both ends of the court. In a recent episode of the Hoops Collective podcast, NBA insider Brian Windhorst claimed this game alone earned Bron $50 million.

"There was one game, in December 2002, where LeBron James truly exploded on the scene... I have argued that he made $50 million that night. He might have made even more. Because the stakes to get him increased dramatically, and it ended up being an all-out war between Reebok, Adidas and Nike."

With shoes brands chasing left right and center, LeBron became the center of attention for many companies instantly. Wembanyama might have a similar path. Although Nike has him signed for the next two years, the brand is in talks to create a signature shoe already which goes onto speak volumes on how much they value the Frenchman. Can Wembanyama be as successful as LeBron in the NBA?

