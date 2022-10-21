Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Destroys The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Suck Yesterday. They Suck Again Today."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they are now 0-2 on the season after losing their recent game against the Los Angeles Clippers. There's no doubt that the team could bounce back, but they have some work ahead of them in terms of ironing out their flaws and building chemistry.

Charles Barkley is someone that has frequently roasted the Los Angeles Lakers in recent memory. In fact, when reacting to the Lakers' recent game against the Clippers, Barkley claimed that the Lakers "suck yesterday" but also "suck again today".

There's no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has poor roster construction as of right now. They are definitely good enough defensively, but the lack of shooting has hurt them throughout the start of the season.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers improve on both ends of the floor going forward. The team has potential simply due to the talent on the roster, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis need help from their supporting cast to really make some noise in the Western Conference.

Charles Barkley Thinks The Lakers Need To Trade Russell Westbrook

There is no doubt that point guard Russell Westbrook has had a rough time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Charles Barkley has previously claimed that his time on the Lakers needs to end, adding that "the Lakers stink" regardless.

"You know how I feel about Russell Westbrook. I admire him, I respect him. It's time for the Lakers to move him. They've taken all his joy out of life and basketball. It's not about the numbers. First of all, the Lakers stink, we can get that out of the way. Those 2 guys are just out there having fun, AD and LeBron, and getting numbers. We never thought they were going to win this game."

"This guy used to so exuberant, playing with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley. The thing is, he's going to get the blame anyway. The Lakers are to a championship contender."

Russell Westbrook definitely needs a change in scenery if he is to produce at a high level. He's certainly still a good player, but he needs the right situation to really be impactful.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers figure out a trade for Russell Westbrook soon. It could definitely be beneficial for both sides to move on without one another, and we'll see what happens in the future.

