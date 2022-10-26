Charles Barkley Roasts Shaquille O'Neal For Saying He Was Compared To Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Just For The Record... Nobody Mentioned You With Those Guys."

Coming into the league, Shaquille O'Neal was touted as an elite prospect due to his size and athleticism. Unsurprisingly, he was picked as the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Thus began the NBA journey of Shaq.

During his career in the league, O'Neal won four NBA Championship alongside other accolades and established himself as one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA. After retiring from the league, Shaq is still entertaining fans with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson as part of the 'Inside The NBA' crew.

Shaq's known for his hilarious banters with Chuck. The two fire friendly insults towards each other from time to time. O'Neal recently gave Barkley a hilarious nickname to Barkley after signing a huge deal with Turner Sports.

Charles Barkley Trolls Shaquille O'Neal

Recently, O'Neal once again tried to troll Chuck after betting $10,000 that Barkley cannot spell the word 'spectacular.' Barkley not only won that bet but also got back at O'Neal in another segment.

In one episode, Shaq talked about how he was compared to NBA legends such as Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar before even playing in the NBA. But Barkley was quick to shoot down O'Neal's claims.

Shaq: "My mindset was a little different. I was just thinking about winning championships. ‘Cause for me, coming in, I was compared to Bill, Will, and Kareem. And no one's gonna get 11 championships. So I was like let me get one, let me get three, let me get four, and let me get five. Let me at least tie Kareem." Barkley: "Just for the record, nobody mentioned you with Wilt, Kareem, and Bill Russell." Shaq: "And they don't mention you at all."

Shaq's feelings apparently got hurt when Barkley claimed that no one had mentioned him with Russell, Wilt, and Kareem. So the Los Angeles Lakers legend was quick to say that Chuck has never been in the same conversation with them at all.

It's hilarious to see them get into it with each other. To be honest, it's one of the aspects that make fans fall in love with the show. We are sure with most of the regular season ahead of us, this isn't the last banter that we will see between Shaq and Chuck.