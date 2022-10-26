Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It

The NBA season has just begun but Inside the NBA is in midseason form already! Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson just provide such great entertainment thanks to their fantastic chemistry as a group, that it makes their show easily the best on sports television right now.

We heard some good news before the season even began, as all four men signed long-term contracts to stay with TNT. Barkley, in particular, is reported to have signed a deal close to $200 million and Shaquille O'Neal hilariously revealed that he now has a new nickname for Chuck.

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000

Among all the stars, Charles is easily the biggest one and there are more hilarious Chuck moments on the show than anything else. They recently had the iconic 'Who He Play For?' segment where Barkley failed to correctly link anybody as he often does and it led to plenty of laughs. On last night's show, Barkley said that the two games they had were spectacular, which led to Shaquille O'Neal telling him to spell the word.

(starts at 0:37 mark):

Barkley needed a paper to write it down, but he managed to get it right this time around. His education is another hilarious talking point on the show and Johnson had once asked him what his college major was, to which Barkley replied that it was music appreciation.

Charles is a national treasure and we hope he stays around on television for a very long time. The jokes aside, Barkley did get serious when talking about basketball. He said that he hasn't been impressed with the Dallas Mavericks this season, as it is still the same offense as last year where Luka has the ball all the time.

The Mavs surprisingly lost to the Pelicans last night despite Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram not playing, which is a concern. They seem to have made a fine addition in Christian Wood, but the roster still seems to be lacking some talent. Their failure to adequately replace Jalen Brunson from last season might end up being what holds Dallas back this season, as the Western Conference is just loaded with talent at this point. If they had Brunson, then perhaps they could have made some noise, but without him, this team doesn't have a high ceiling and will fall short in their quest of winning their first title since 2011.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It

By Gautam Varier
Kawhi Leonard Has Made Nearly $1 Million Per Game And $37,300 Per Point Scored For The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Has Made Nearly $1 Million Per Game And $37,300 Per Point Scored For The Los Angeles Clippers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Devin Booker Shows Pure Love To Klay Thompson After His Heated Altercation With Him During The Game: "I Love Klay Thompson... I Wanted To Be Like Klay Thompson."
NBA Media

Devin Booker Shows Pure Love To Klay Thompson After His Heated Altercation With Him During The Game: "I Love Klay Thompson... I Wanted To Be Like Klay Thompson."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green Calls Out His Teammates And Himself After The Warriors Lose To The Suns: "The Commitment To Defense Isn’t There. That’s Something We Have To Be Better At, And It Starts With Me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Calls Out His Teammates And Himself After The Warriors Lose To The Suns: "The Commitment To Defense Isn’t There. That’s Something We Have To Be Better At, And It Starts With Me."

By Gautam Varier
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
NBA Media

Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans And Experts React To Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation
NBA Media

NBA Fans And Experts React To Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Jabari Smith Jr. And Jalen Green Heated Disagreement On The Bench: "It's Just Game 4, How Will They Make It Through The Season?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Jabari Smith Jr. And Jalen Green Heated Disagreement On The Bench: "It's Just Game 4, How Will They Make It Through The Season?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Grizzlies Fan Goes Viral After Trying To Recruit Kevin Durant To Memphis

By Nico Martinez
Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Angry At Darvin Ham After He Refuses To Take Russell Westbrook Off The Starting Lineup: "He Gone Mess Around And Get Fired."

By Nico Martinez
When Kobe Bryant Made One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Ever: ''That's Mamba Mentality''
NBA Media

When Kobe Bryant Made One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Ever: ''That's Mamba Mentality''

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Have Doubts About The Golden State Warriors After Loss To Suns: "They Don't Look Ready To Repeat As Champions"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Have Doubts About The Golden State Warriors After Loss To Suns: "They Don't Look Ready To Repeat As Champions"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says The Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2020 And 2021: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Davis."
NBA Media

Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says The Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2020 And 2021: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Davis."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Klay Thompson Gets Ejected For The First Time After Heated Exchange With Devin Booker
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Gets Ejected For The First Time Ever After Heated Exchange With Devin Booker

By Aditya Mohapatra
Stephen Curry’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After He Gets Jinxed At The Free Throw Line
NBA Media

Stephen Curry’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After He Gets Jinxed At The Free Throw Line

By Aditya Mohapatra
Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"
NBA Media

Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya