Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, And Ernie Johnson All Sign Long-Term Contracts To Keep The Inside The NBA Crew Together For Many Years To Come

NBA media has been changing quite a bit in recent years, with more and more players and ex-players getting involved in basketball analysis. Players have their podcasts now, and the 'New Media' wave championed by Draymond Green seems to be in full force. But the most popular show with former players remains Inside The NBA on TNT, with legends like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal providing commentary that has entertained fans of the league for decades. 

There were some questions about how long the group would stay together, Barkley has threatened to retire a couple of times already. But the hope was that they would all stay together for a long time to come, which now seems to be happening. NBA on TNT announced that all of them have signed massive contract extensions that will keep them on television for many years to come. 

This is the sort of news that will make NBA fans very happy, the duo of Shaq and Barkley with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith have won numerous sports Emmys for their show. It remains the most talked about show related to basketball, and the thought of them being together for many years to come is a comforting one for the community. 

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, And Ernie Johnson All Open Up On Signing New Long-Term Contracts

Part of what makes them such great television to watch is the fact that all 4 have developed incredible chemistry together. And their happiness was evident with what they had to say having just signed the new deal. 

Charles Barkley: “We’re all a big family. Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me, and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show. I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

Shaquille O'Neal: “I’m happy for ‘The Godfather’ and Kenneth… is there someone else I’m forgetting? I’m kidding…love you, Charles. As long as I say, “Are you not entertained?” and the answer is ‘Yes,’ then we’re going to keep this thing going.”

Kenny Smith: “You may have heard, I’ve been on a championship team in my day, but there’s nothing quite like this one. I’ve always wanted to continue doing the show as long as we’re having fun — and we’re still having a LOT of it. I’m excited for the season and many more to come.”

Ernie Johnson: “I always say there are ‘Got to, jobs’ and Get to, jobs,’ and the four of us clearly have ‘Get to, jobs’. It’s been a journey of a lifetime to work on this show, with Charles, Kenny and Shaquille at the desk and alongside such an amazingly talented crew behind the scenes. I’m very blessed.”

Not everyone is a huge fan of the Inside The NBA crew, sometimes players have a problem with the things they say. But fans love them, and it's clear that they are highly valued by TNT and Warner Bros Discovery Sports as well. There are few things more exciting than the thought of every fan's favorite foursome being on TV for many more years to come. 

