Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to have a big season, coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance. The team overachieved in the eyes of many, as Luka Doncic had an inspired playoff run to lead the Mavericks as far as they made it. The team will hope that Luka Doncic is good enough to make the Mavs successful every season.

The team's offseason does show that they are stepping up their reliance on Luka Doncic by not replacing Jalen Brunson with another ball-handling guard until a late free agency signing of Facundo Campazzo. That isn't enough, even if the team added more big men in Christian Wood and JaVale McGee. Charles Barkley recognized that, criticizing the Mavs for not changing their recipe for success from last season. 

Barkley can say 'they're playing the same way', but head coach Jason Kidd might credit that to the continuity the roster built over the last season together. The system works well, so it was natural for Kidd to hope the team can further perfect that this season. 

Are The Mavericks Far Too Reliant On Luka Doncic?

The start of the season has been a little tough for the Mavericks as they have gone 1-2 with their latest loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite the Pelicans having Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herbert Jones be sidelined with injuries, the Mavericks failed to pounce and walk out of New Orleans with what should have been an easy win. The team let Doncic down, who had a 37-point night but missed the final game-winning shot.

The Mavericks are optimized perfectly to play Luka ball with the 3-and-D nature of their roster. However, in games like today when players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock can't convert the open shots Doncic creates for them, is when this system falls flat on its face. It'll be a tough season for the Mavs who hope to be a top seed in the West.  

