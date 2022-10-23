Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed His Hilarious New Nickname For Charles Barkley After He Signed A $100 Million Deal

The Inside The NBA crew on TNT has made the show arguably the best basketball show on television. Ernie Johnson is the ideal host pulling it all together. Kenny Smith provides excellent insight and finds ways to instigate the legendary duo of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. Both Shaq and Chuck are two of the greatest ever to do it, so watching them on television giving their candid takes is always a privilege for NBA fans. 

And it would seem that the numbers the crew produces are appreciated by their studio as well. They recently all signed massive deals to stay on the air for a long time to come. The biggest concern before those deals was whether Charles Barkley would return. He had suggested in the past that he might retire and he was even courted by other networks. But in the end, a massive contract reported being worth well over $100 million convinced the Round Mound Of Rebound to stay on television. 

His partner-in-crime and roaster-in-chief Shaquille O'Neal was never going to let that slide without a few jokes though. Speaking on the Big Podcast about the fat contract that Barkley has received, Shaq gave Chuck a hilarious new nickname. 

"Charles' new name is big buck chucks. Chucky toothbucks."

One of the narratives the show has explored in recent seasons is the big-money contracts that NBA players today get. But the deal Barkley has signed seems to be worth more than all NBA players except the stars earn.

Charles Barkley's New Deal With TNT Is Reportedly Closer To $200 Million

When the news broke that the entire crew had signed new deals, fans were quite happy about it. But a sizeable majority was mindblown by the figures suggested in Barkley's new deal, with Chuck set to pull in nearly $200 million.

"The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he fulfills the entire contract, but it will be well in excess of $100 million and could approach $200 million. Barkley could decide to retire from TV before the deal ends."

That is life-altering money, as Barkley himself described it, and will see him eventually retire as one of the richest people around. Until then though, NBA fans will be able to see more banter between him and Shaquille O'Neal as the crew analyzes the NBA together. It's a good time to be a fan of the NBA, and it's safe to say that it's a good time to be Charles Barkley as well.

