Charles Barkley Expectedly Missed Every Name On ‘Who He Play For’: "Why Would I Watch The Indiana Pacers?"

TNT's Inside the NBA is finally back and we get to see our favorite analysts doing their thing once again. Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley are back and ready to go after signing multiple contract extensions in recent days, giving fans big joy with the good news. 

They started things off in a great way, bringing what has made them so entertaining to watch while making fun of one of their members. Barkley has been criticized for failing to guess where certain players play, and the producers of the show decided to make a new game out of that. 

During the most recent edition of 'Who He Play For', Barkley was challenged to guess the team of a group of players, and even though he looked confident in the beginning, things didn't work in his favor. 

It all started with Aaron Holiday. Chuck said he played for the Sacramento Kings, but Holiday plays for the Atlanta Hawks. The next one was Justin Holiday, who also plays for the Hawks. However, Chuck named the Indiana Pacers as Justin's team. Next up was James Johnson, and Barkley mentioned a team he priorly played for the Dallas Mavericks, but he's not in Texas anymore. Johnson plays for the Pacers, but Chuck wasn't having it and asked a big question. 

"Why would I watch the Pacers?" the 1993 NBA MVP said. 

Delon Wright was the next player in the game, and Barkley mentioned the Sacramento Kings again (presumably for Wright's jersey on the pic), but Delon is on the Washington Wizards to start this season. The last player was Garrett Temple, and Chuck mentioned the Wizards. Yet, he plays for the Pelicans, meaning that Barkley didn't get a single right answer. 

This has become a very entertaining game to watch and even to play. With all the moves during the offseason and the things that we don't get to know, it's interesting to see how teams are constructed when the season starts. Chuck is a great participant if you ask me, but he needs to step up his game. 

