CJ McCollum Has High Expectations For Zion Williamson This Season: "I Expect Zion To Play Some Of The Best Basketball Of His Career."

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson has played his first preseason game for the New Orleans Pelicans, and there's no doubt that his return has caused a lot of excitement among New Orleans Pelicans fans. He will be joining a squad featuring good offensive talents such as Brandon Ingram, and there is a good chance that Zion Williamson will take the team to the next level.

Guard CJ McCollum has recently spoken out on his expectations for Zion Williamson's season, and it seems as though he is ready for Zion Williamson to have a dominant season. When speaking recently, McCollumed claimed that he expects Zion Williamson to play some of the "best basketball" he has thus far.

I expect Zion to put his best foot forward and play some of the best bball of his career, not just individually but collectively with us as a team as we make this playoff push & try to make some noise this season.

During his preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, Zion Williamson definitely looked fully healthy, and he showed off his elite athleticism and finishing ability as well. Hopefully, we see the star have a productive year, and we all know how elite Zion Williamson is as an offensive player when he's healthy.

Zion Williamson Wants To Win A Championship With The Pelicans

A championship is the ultimate goal for any superstar-level player, and it is no different for Zion Williamson. Previously, the power forward stated that his goal for the season involves winning a championship with the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I'd be lying to you if I said anything less than a championship. If your mind isn't set on winning, then where is it at? Now, it's going to be a journey. It's not going to be easy in no way. We have to take it game by game. Like I said, when you have rough patches, it's those periods that are really going to make us into a championship team."

There is no question that Zion Williamson has the athleticism, finishing skill, and talent to be a truly great player. Now it is all about producing at a high level and winning, and it seems as though winning is what Zion Williamson wants to do.

Hopefully, things do end up working out for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. They definitely have the talent to make a deep run, and it would be no surprise to see them in the Western Conference Finals during the 2023 playoffs.