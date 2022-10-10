Skip to main content

Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."

Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."

Team USA has always been one of the most dominant teams when it comes to playing basketball at the international level. But prior to the 1992 Olympics, NBA players were not allowed to represent Team USA.

Quite frankly, the national team never needed NBA players to be part of it before the 1992 Olympics. It was the aftermath of Team USA's failure to win the gold medal in the 1988 Olympics. As a result, a need arose to prove that the best basketball players were still playing in America.

This led to the formation of arguably the best ever national team put together. It was labeled as 'The Dream Team,' due to some of the best players in the history of the league were part of it.

The 1992 Dream Team had the likes of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, and many other legends of the game.

Mike Krzyzewski Mentions How The 1992 Dream Team Wasn't At Its Full Strength

The Dream Team utterly dominated the 1992 Olympics as they won eight games by a huge margin and easily brought the gold medal back to USA. But legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski recently mentioned in an interview that The Dream Team could have been ever better.

Via Esquire:

"It was beautiful. Those guys, still all of the guys are friends. And there were eras there. There was the Magic era, the Jordan era. They combined a lot of years and successes to make that team. The amount of talent, it wasn't as current, all the guys, in their careers. In other words, Magic had been out, Bird was injured. When you're talking about Pippen, Drexler, Ewing, those guys were in their prime, or even still getting better. Then you had a few guys who were at the end of their careers. All those guys, they were unbelievable to watch. If they were all in their prime? Forget it."

Coach K didn't take a shot at The 1992 Dream Team by any means. Instead, he meant that Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were simply towards the end of their respective careers when the team was formed. Had they been in their prime as well, Team USA would have dominated by an even bigger margin in the 1992 Olympics.

YOU MAY LIKE

Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."
NBA Media

Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Skip Bayless After He Tried To Insinuate That Lakers Players Are Not In Good Terms Because Russell Westbrook Was Sitting Far From LeBron James And Anthony Davis On The Bench
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Skip Bayless After He Tried To Insinuate That Lakers Players Are Not On Good Terms Because Russell Westbrook Was Sitting Far From LeBron James And Anthony Davis On The Bench

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
NBA Media

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House
Entertainment

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Allen Iverson Played Basketball For Money When He Was Young And If He Didn't Win, He Didn't Eat: "There Were Times When Allen Never Knew Where His Next Meal Was Going To Be."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Played Basketball For Money When He Was Young And If He Didn't Win, He Didn't Eat: "There Were Times When Allen Never Knew Where His Next Meal Was Going To Be."

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwyane Wade On Russell Westbrook: "There Was A Stretch Where Russell Westbrook Was The Greatest Player On The Planet Hands Down, Both Sides Of The Floor."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On Russell Westbrook: "There Was A Stretch Where Russell Westbrook Was The Greatest Player On The Planet Hands Down, Both Sides Of The Floor."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."
NBA Media

LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Explains Why He Left The Los Angeles Lakers: “I Wanted To Fire Luke Walton. I Said Jeanie Your Man Don’t Have It...."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Explains Why He Left The Los Angeles Lakers: “I Wanted To Fire Luke Walton. I Said Jeanie Your Man Don’t Have It...."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul George Says Kawhi Leonard Is The No. 1 On The Clippers: "I'm Totally Fine With It... I'll Publicly Say I'm The Two And He's The One. There's No Ego."
NBA Media

Paul George Says Kawhi Leonard Is The No. 1 On The Clippers: "I'm Totally Fine With It... I'll Publicly Say I'm The Two And He's The One. There's No Ego."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals How Kevin Durant Inspired Him To Get Back To His All-Star Form

By Nico Martinez
Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win-Over The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green Has To Work To Win Back The Trust Of His Teammates: “I Think He’s Willing To Do It"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Darvin Ham Reveals He Is Worried About Anthony Davis' Health: "With AD, It's Managing His Body... I Was Never Worried About His Basketball Skill-Set."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals He Is Worried About Anthony Davis' Health: "With AD, It's Managing His Body... I Was Never Worried About His Basketball Skill-Set."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya