Cuffs The Legend Takes A Major Shot At The Phoenix Suns After Win Over Lakers

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the NBA's Pacific Division, the Phoenix Suns are hanging on to a narrow lead as the Kings, Clippers, and Warriors slowly make their way up the standings. At the bottom lies the lowly Los Angeles Lakers, who are just 5-11 with some major questions about their core.

When the two teams met on Tuesday, it was a taste of reality for the Purple and Gold, who were just outmatched and outplayed by a superior and better-organized team.

According to Lakers superfan, and noted LeBron associate, Cuffs the Legend, it does not give them permission to walk like champions. As he wrote in a tweet, he believes the Suns (specifically Booker) are talking a little more than they've proven so far...

Rivalry Has Been Growing Between Suns And Lakers Since 2021 Playoffs

If it sounds like there's bad blood between these teams, that's because there is. Ignoring all the previous matchups between these franchises, the Suns and Lakers have faced off multiple times over the years, including the 2021 postseason when Booker and the Suns beat the Lakers (who won the title the year before) en route to a Finals run.

Months later, Davis claimed the Suns only won due to his groin injury.

Anthony Davis, asked if his groin injury is the main reason the Lakers didn’t beat the Suns in the playoffs last year, says: “It was … We know that. They know that … They got away with one.”

Devin Booker added more fuel to the fire later by calling Davis out for the comments:

"Nah, that was going to happen anyways. I just think it's funny... It's all the ifs. If ifs was a fifth, we’d all be drunk. If my auntie had something between her legs, she’d be my uncle. There’s a lot of if’s in this game. And you look at history along the lines, there’s something that comes up for every team during every season. Instead of just taking the high route and going, you have to make a comment like that."

The Suns won this battle in the end, making out with a win to go 11-6 on the season and keep their place at the top of the standings.

But until the Suns succeed in the playoffs, and finally win a championship to back up their regular season dominance, nobody is going to take them seriously, especially not Cuffs the Legend or his friend LeBron James, who has seen teams so much scarier.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.