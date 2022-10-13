Skip to main content

Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021

Damian Lillard revealed how Los Angeles Star LeBron James pitched him a potential move to the Purple and Gold. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard also relived the experience he had in that conversation that even had Anthony Davis in attendance.

James and Lillard had run into each other at a WNBA game when the former invited Lillard over to his LA Mansion to talk things over. 

In an exclusive with The Ringer, the 32-year-old detailed the eventful day.

“He was just like, ‘Pull up to the house and I’m like, shit, I’m out here. Tomorrow is the only day I ain’t got nothing planned out. I can pull up for a little bit.”

He recollected that he was seated across the table with James and Davis, who needed some help in bagging another title, and the trio discussed their plans over Italian food and some expensive wine.

“We just chopped it up just about the possibilities,” Lillard said. “What’s going on with you?” Lillard said James asked him. “And I was like, ‘I really don’t know what we’re doing,’” he said. “It was just a conversation like that.”

“I wasn’t even looking at it like a recruiting process,” he added. “The whole time I was like, ‘I play for the Blazers.’ My only point is, let’s give ourselves a chance. I wasn’t sending any shots or sending no threats. I’m just honest. When I get asked a question, I answer the question. Because these questions had never been asked.”

Over the course of their meeting, Lillard admitted that there were moments where he did waver a bit, but he also added that he owed it to himself to hear James out. And it was his core values that kept him from making any further decisions to switch from Portland.

Damian Lillard Wants To Win His Championship As a Blazer

In the interview, Lillard also made it clear that he wanted to win with the unit that he suited up for.

“I want to win as a Trail Blazer. I want to win a championship where I am. I don’t think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it elsewhere. I would be happy, no doubt. Like winning a chip, you get that experience.

He also added what made him stay back instead of making what would have been a blockbuster move to LA:

“The way I look at it is I grew up in that type of environment: You got to be for your family, you got to be for your people,” he told me. “That’s just what my family stood for. My dad, my mom, my brother, my cousins, and my grandparents, uncles, aunties: I’ve seen plenty of my family members have arguments and disagreements. There might have been a fight or whatever, but we were like this. Still, this to this day. So all I know is to roll with your own. Roll with your people.”

And eventually, Lillard stayed put. Earlier this year, he inked a two-year extension through the 2026-27 season.

According to multiple reports, the deal was reportedly worth $122 million. An injury sidelined him and the star, who played for Portland all his career averaged 24.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds last season from 29 games. He will now gear up for a better outing as the team starts off against the Sacramento Kings on October 20.

