Dave McMenamin Says NBA Team Would Trade 10 Years Worth Of Draft Picks For Victor Wembanyama

Credit: Fadeaway World

Described as one of the best prospects in NBA history, young stud Victor Wembanyama is already breaking the basketball world with his ridiculous talent.

Despite having seen so little of Wemby, executives, agents, and scouts are all ready to peg this kid as one of the strongest no. 1 picks in league history.

But in a chat on ESPN, NBA Insider Dave McMenamin dropped some more details on Wembanyama and revealed some of the ridiculous things he was told by teams across the association.

"I had one guy tell me that the only way he's not the no. 1 pick is if a team does research and finds out he murdered someone. I had another team tell me that 'no one's gonna have to go overseas to scout him anymore. Now that they've seen it, they've seen enough. I had someone else tell me he shoots like Steph Curry. I had someone else tell me that if it was possible to trade draft picks for the next 10 years, they would trade draft picks for the next 10 years in order to secure the spot to get him. I had someone else tell me that he is the 'anti-Darko Milicic.' Whereas in the past you had someone who was almost mythical out there but now the entire league has seen the real deal. Everybody's convinced and, quite frankly, he will be the under-running current to the entire NBA standing all season long."

Wembanyama is really the perfect prospect. He's a 7-footer with speed, handles like a guard, and a shooting stroke that rivals Stephen Curry.

Victor Wembanyama Has The Power to Change The NBA Forever

As John Hollinger put it in a recent article, he's one of a kind and the ultimate unicorn.

Over the two games, Wembanyama scored 73 points, shot 9 of 18 on 3-pointers, drew 28 free throws, blocked nine shots … and, less commented upon, only committed three turnovers. Beyond that, it wasn’t even the statistical accumulation that was so amazing, but the breathtaking way in which he accomplished it.



Put simply, we have never seen anything like this before. Wembanyama is a basketball evolution all his own, a unicorn even among unicorns, the unholy melding of the best traits of Ralph Sampson, Kristaps Porzingis and Dirk Nowitzki.

Wemby's rise is going to have major implications on the NBA's balance of power. Whichever team wins the arms race, and walks off with Wembanyama on draft day, is going to be in a position to compete for years to come.

In the meantime, we are going to see a bitter and brutal war for his services.