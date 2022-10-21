Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that there are times in organizations when people have to get suspended or go on leave for misconduct in the workplace. We have seen that happen recently in the NBA with coach Ime Udoka, and it seems as though this happened again.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN recently revealed that Detroit Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy is officially on leave, after the team started investigating an "allegation of workplace misconduct" which involved a "former female employee".

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy is on leave after the organization commenced an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, sources told ESPN on Thursday night. Murphy, 50, has been out of the Pistons' offices for approximately a week on leave after management was made aware of the allegation and started a probe, sources told ESPN. Murphy, a Detroit native, was promoted to assistant GM in June after starting as the franchise's G League president and general manager in March of 2021. He had spent the previous two decades as a college coach, including 10 years at Eastern Michigan as head coach until 2021.

There is no doubt that this is a good course of action for the Detroit Pistons, and it is clear that the team is trying to do the best possible in trying to get to the bottom of this situation by starting a probe. Distancing Rob Murphy from the team for the duration of this investigation or even longer will make sure that this situation won't become an even further distraction for the franchise.

Workplace Misconduct Is Never Acceptable

There is no doubt that if these allegations are true, then this is not a good look for Rob Murphy. Though the severity of the accusations has not yet been revealed, it must be relatively serious for Murphy to go on leave.

Hopefully, we see the team find out what exactly happened, and give out a just punishment if the accusations are found to be true. There is no room for inappropriate behavior in the workplace, and most places do have relatively serious punishments for people who engage in improper behavior at work. That will likely be the same in this scenario, and all we can do now is wait for an update or statement from the Detroit Pistons that let us know more about how this situation is being handled.