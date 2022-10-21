Skip to main content

Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
USATSI_9668682

There is no doubt that there are times in organizations when people have to get suspended or go on leave for misconduct in the workplace. We have seen that happen recently in the NBA with coach Ime Udoka, and it seems as though this happened again.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN recently revealed that Detroit Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy is officially on leave, after the team started investigating an "allegation of workplace misconduct" which involved a "former female employee".

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy is on leave after the organization commenced an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, sources told ESPN on Thursday night.

Murphy, 50, has been out of the Pistons' offices for approximately a week on leave after management was made aware of the allegation and started a probe, sources told ESPN.

Murphy, a Detroit native, was promoted to assistant GM in June after starting as the franchise's G League president and general manager in March of 2021. He had spent the previous two decades as a college coach, including 10 years at Eastern Michigan as head coach until 2021.

There is no doubt that this is a good course of action for the Detroit Pistons, and it is clear that the team is trying to do the best possible in trying to get to the bottom of this situation by starting a probe. Distancing Rob Murphy from the team for the duration of this investigation or even longer will make sure that this situation won't become an even further distraction for the franchise.

Workplace Misconduct Is Never Acceptable

There is no doubt that if these allegations are true, then this is not a good look for Rob Murphy. Though the severity of the accusations has not yet been revealed, it must be relatively serious for Murphy to go on leave.

Hopefully, we see the team find out what exactly happened, and give out a just punishment if the accusations are found to be true. There is no room for inappropriate behavior in the workplace, and most places do have relatively serious punishments for people who engage in improper behavior at work. That will likely be the same in this scenario, and all we can do now is wait for an update or statement from the Detroit Pistons that let us know more about how this situation is being handled.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_9668682
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
nets centers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Reveals Brooklyn Nets Could Target Four Free Agent Big Men

By Lee Tran
beverley lakers
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Had A Funny Response When Asked What He Enjoyed About Lakers-Clippers Battles: "Winning Most Of Them."

By Lee Tran
Scottie Barnes Says He’s Trying To Emulate Stephen Curry: “We All Want To Shoot Like Steph.”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career

By Lee Tran
Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks

By Orlando Silva
Paul George Gives Massive Praise To Toronto Raptors After 3-Week Rico Hines Open Run: "I'd Be Disappointed If Y'all Ain't Come Out Hot To Start The Season"
NBA Media

Paul George Has Partnered With BetterHelp To Give Out $3 Million Worth Of Free Mental Health Services: "I Was One Of Those People Who Thought I Was Invincible."

By Lee Tran
Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says The Los Angeles Lakers' Ceiling Is The Play-In Tournament: "The Lakers Are The 10th Best Roster No Matter How Good Anthony Davis Is."

By Orlando Silva
Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey Believes Joel Embiid Is 'The Most Skilled Big Man' He's Ever Seen
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Says He Will Only Be Satisfied If The 76ers Win A Championship: "If You Don't Win It All, It Doesn't Matter Why You Lost."

By Lee Tran
Carmelo Anthony's Son Once Roasted Ben Simmons For His Bad Level: "Dad, Now He's Trash"
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Son Once Roasted Ben Simmons For His Bad Level: "Dad, Now He's Trash"

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season
NBA Media

Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Says Ben Simmons Doesn't Have A Killer Mentality: "He Is Nothing But A Family Dog, A Good Golden Retriever!”

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Set Up A Team Dinner For The Entire Nets Roster To Bond With His Teammates After Rocky Offseason

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Speaks Out On Facing His Old Team For the First Time: "It's Definitely Gonna Be Weird."

By Nico Martinez