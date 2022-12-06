Skip to main content

Devean George Reveals Shaquille O'Neal Never Defecated In His Shoes

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest centers in NBA history and a legend for the vaunted Los Angeles Lakers. His dominance on the court has been unparalleled. As a superstar while playing, Shaq was a de-facto leader in the Lakers locker room and often played pranks with teammates to keep morale up.

One quite horrible story about Shaq as a teammate came from current Clippers head coach, Tyronn Lue. Lue revealed that Shaq once defecated inside Lakers youngster Devean George's shoe after George forgot to bring donuts. He revealed that the story is true from the Orlando days, but Ty Lue has spread a lie by saying Shaq did it to him. 

"Hell no, that's a lie, that's cap," George said, "and I know T-Lue started that."

"That never happened," he continued. "I think he did that to someone in Orlando. I don't remember the dude's name, but he did that in Orlando. But he never took a s*** in my shoes."

"He was a great teammate," Devean said. "He's a good guy. I love him." (h/t TMZ)

Well, all this has led to is pique interest in which Magic player had to suffer through this Shaq prank. Don't forget to listen to your veterans, or else.

Shaquille O'Neal And His Success With The Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal was a beast on the Lakers, winning 3 consecutive Finals MVPs from 2000 to 2002 with the squad. While he had a killer assassin named Kobe Bryant next to him, what Shaq did as a Lakers was generational. We haven't seen anything like it since.

Shaq averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 514 games for the Lakers. He and Kobe alone were worth over half the team, and that's purely because we had never seen a duo like that before and haven't since. 

