Skip to main content

Dikembe Mutombo Is Undergoing Treatment For A Brain Tumor, Says The NBA

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
mutombo

Though NBA players are often considered extremely healthy and fit people when compared to the rest of the world's population, there are times when they have to deal with health issues.

A recent announcement by the NBA revealed that Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. There is no doubt that this is a serious issue to be dealing with, and hopefully, Dikembe Mutombo will be able to get better with treatment going forward.

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for brain tumor, per statement issued by the NBA on behalf of Mutombo and his family. 

There is no question that Dikembe Mutombo contributed a lot to the NBA, and he was an iconic player throughout his career due to how elite he was on the defensive end of the floor. He notably had one Finals appearance with Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers in 2001.

Dikembe Mutombo Was An Elite Player In His Career

There is no doubt that Dikembe Mutombo was a star-level player for a large portion of his career. He was well-known for doing the finger-wag celebration after blocking an opponent's shot. At one point, commissioner David Stern asked him to stop, but Mutombo refused, claiming that it comes "naturally".

“Back then, I didn’t really care how much money they were fining me. I know it was $5,000 for every technical foul. For a few years, I let the NBA give me a technical foul, but my technical fouls weren’t, like, me going after the referee or cursing. I was just having fun.

I remember Uncle David [Stern], our late commissioner, used to call me all the time and say, ‘Deke! What’s going on? Can you stop? Can you stop?’ and I said, ‘David, I can’t. It’s just coming naturally.’

It got to the point where there were so many coaches complaining, and he told me, ‘You know what? You can just do it. We’re not going to fine you anymore. Just make sure you look at the fans when you’re doing it.’ It took the NBA like 15 years before they changed their mind about it.”

There is no doubt that Dikembe Mutombo touched the hearts of many on the court, and he is remembered fondly by fans. There are few players in history that were as good as Mutombo was on defense.

All of us will hope that Dikembe Mutombo manages to recover from his brain tumor. The big man was loved by all who watched the game, and hopefully, we get a good update on this situation in the future.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension
NBA Media

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension

By Orlando Silva
mutombo
NBA Media

Dikembe Mutombo Is Undergoing Treatment For A Brain Tumor, Says The NBA

By Lee Tran
herro poole
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Reacts To Jordan Poole Getting A Larger Extension Than Him: "I'm Super Happy For Him... Guys Get Paid In The League."

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving Gets Real On His NBA Future: “I'm Never Going To Stop Playing. You Hear Me? I Am Never Going To Stop Playing."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Gets Real On His NBA Future: “I'm Never Going To Stop Playing. You Hear Me? I Am Never Going To Stop Playing."

By Orlando Silva
trade chicago
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

By Lee Tran
Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."

By Orlando Silva
Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Reveals The Backstory Behind His Iconic Commercial With Kobe Bryant: "I Wanted To Do Something About The 81 Martinis.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Shannon Sharpe Slammed Russell Westbrook For Not Joining The Lakers' Huddle: "They Ready To Be Done With Russ. Russ Doesn't Wanna Be A Laker, And The Lakers Don't Want Him."
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Slammed Russell Westbrook For Not Joining The Lakers' Huddle: "They Ready To Be Done With Russ. Russ Doesn't Wanna Be A Laker, And The Lakers Don't Want Him."

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Grant Williams' Shoe Blowing Up: "Reason That Michael Jordan Wears New Shoes Every Game."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Grant Williams' Shoe Blowing Up: "Reason That Michael Jordan Wears New Shoes Every Game."

By Aaron Abhishek
Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Expects To Develop Chemistry With Jarrett Allen Quicker Than He Did With Rudy Gobert: "It'll Come Easy Because I'm Better Than When I First Started With Rudy."

By Divij Kulkarni
Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."
NBA Media

Bam Adebayo On The Miami Heat Being Overlooked As Contenders: "They Don't Talk About Us... Because They Don't Like Playing Us."

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'
NBA Media

Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."

By Aaron Abhishek
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
NBA Media

Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”

By Aaron Abhishek