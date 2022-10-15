Tyler Herro Reacts To Jordan Poole Getting A Larger Extension Than Him: "I'm Super Happy For Him... Guys Get Paid In The League."

There is no doubt that Jordan Poole has had a very tumultuous start to the season due to his physical altercation with Draymond Green. This was undoubtedly a rough situation from Jordan Poole's perspective.

However, it seems as though Jordan Poole is likely happy with the Golden State Warriors after his recent contract extension with the team. Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that Poole and the Warriors agreed on a four-year, $140 million contract extension.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon.

Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million contract extension is comparable to that of another elite young guard, Miami Heat's Tyler Herro. Tyler Herro notably got a four-year, $130 million contract extension from the Miami Heat earlier this summer.

Tyler Herro Is Not Upset Jordan Poole Got A Bigger Extension Than Him

Obviously, there are times when players can be upset when someone else of comparable skill and talent gets a larger contract extension. However, it seems as though that is not the case with Tyler Herro.

When speaking recently, Tyler Herro revealed he has no issues with Jordan Poole getting a larger total extension from the Golden State Warriors than he did with the Miami Heat. He noted that Jordan Poole is also from Milwaukee and added that he was happy that two players from his city managed to get lucrative contract extensions.

No Tyler Herro issue with Jordan Poole get larger total extension, "It's amazing. You know, he's from Milwaukee, as well. I'm super happy for him. Guys get paid in the league and I'm happy two guys from Wisconsin or from Milwaukee can get a pretty good sized bag."

Obviously, it is great to see modern players get paid by their organizations. There's no doubt that the NBA is a highly popular league right now, especially among younger demographics, and players are reaping the rewards.

Hopefully, we end up seeing both Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro shine and have productive seasons with their franchises next year. They are both elite combo guards that have the potential to become All-Star-level players later on in their careers, and it is clear that both the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors have bright futures with those two guards on their rosters.