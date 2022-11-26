Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007

Credit: Fadeaway World

Dirk Nowitzki has gone down in history as one of the most respected superstars in the game's history. Fiercely loyal, Nowitzki made sacrifices to stay with the Dallas Mavericks after winning them their only NBA championship. During his time with the franchise, he also won nearly every individual accolade, including a league MVP in the 2006-07 season.

Dirk Nowitzki established himself as a bonafide legend following his magical 2011 playoff run, where he beat the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James on the way to his only title. But up until that point, the big German had faced some cruel disappointments in the playoffs. A loss the Dwyane Wade's Miami Heat in the 2006 Finals was followed up by one of the most embarrassing losses in the first round.

The No. 1 seed Dallas Mavericks lost against the No. 8 seed 'We Believe' Golden State Warriors. This was a big stain on Nowitzki's record, exacerbated by the fact that he won league MVP that season. The Mavericks won 67 games that season and then just folded in the playoffs, averaging less than 20 points on 32% from the field and 21% percent from three. He still won the MVP though and was forced to accept it, recently sharing the uncomfortable truth behind the episode.

Dirk Nowitzki Told The Ugly Story Of His 2007 MVP Win

After losing in the first round, Dirk was forced to stay around to pick up the MVP award. He told the story to Graham Bensinger, and the account shows just how much the whole situation hurt Nowitzki.

"We are the heavy favorites to win it all, I'm feeling good, I'm playing my best basketball. And we run into a hot team with Golden State and we lose in the first round. And in a way, I was more disappointed and frustrated after that loss than I was after the Finals loss. That was, I think the low point of my career.

"And then I wanted to leave basically right away. I told the Mavericks that I was basically, I'm out of here, I'm frustrated. And then the NBA called and said, you can't leave. There might be a possibility that you'll win the MVP. And I was like, you've got to be kidding me. Of all the years, this year, I don't even want it right. Just keep it.

"Of course, we weren't in the second round, so I had to do a press conference during the second round and I remember I didn't even sleep the night before. I wanted to be as far away as possible."

Dirk has been one of the more likable superstars in the league his whole career, so this is sad to hear for any fan of the game. Accepting the MVP after getting eliminated embarrassingly by a team you should've beaten would be difficult for any player to do. It's heartwarming to remember that Nowitzki did manage to get that ring and Finals MVP later in his career though.

