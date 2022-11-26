Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV

Stephen A. Smith once again was caught citing a fake report as if it was real while discussing Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia. The Australian point guard returned to the city where he played until March of this year when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden.

In a trade that was considered a rip-off for the Brooklyn Nets, they got Simmons, who is starting to show flashes of his best version at Barclays Center. Besides the point guard, there is more history between these two squads. Harden seemingly didn't have the best relationship with his teammates ahead of his exit from the team, but now they are cool. 

Stephen A. Smith discussed this situation on a recent edition of ESPN's First Take, but when talking about a conflict between Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the veteran analyst cited a false report, saying that Irving called Harden 'washed' after a one-on-one duel. 

Ahead of the duel that the under-manned Philadelphia 76ers won against a full-strength Brooklyn Nets, Smith made a bold comment regarding Kyrie and James Harden, telling the story of when they went at it in practice, and Kyrie humiliated his former teammate. 

Of course, none of this happened, as it was a manufactured story by Ballsack Sports, but Stephen A. fell for it. It was the same Twitter account that found out how they fooled Smith with their report. 

This is shocking coming from somebody with so many years in the media, working for the biggest network in the country. To make things worse, this isn't the first time we've seen Stephen A. doing this. Even Kevin Durant called him out for falling for the same report before. 

If this situation between Kyrie and Harden actually happened, things would have been a lot more interesting, but it didn't, and now we have people thinking it was real and others sharing this info on huge platforms.

