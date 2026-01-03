Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Names His Oklahoma City Thunder Mount Rushmore

When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked to name the Oklahoma City Thunder Mount Rushmore, his answer was simple and revealing. Speaking on a Sports Illustrated show, Shai didn’t hesitate.

“Russ, KD, James, and Paul George.”

It was a list rooted in impact, legacy, and honesty. It also quietly said a lot about how Shai understands Oklahoma City basketball and its history.

Russell Westbrook is the easiest name on that list. He is the face of the Thunder era for most fans. Westbrook leads the franchise in points, ranks third in rebounds, second in assists, and first in steals. He won an MVP in Oklahoma City, averaged a triple-double across multiple seasons, and played with a relentless edge that defined the franchise’s identity.

Even now, when people think of Thunder basketball, Russ’s intensity and loyalty are still the reference point.

Kevin Durant belongs there too, even if his exit still stings. Durant was the best player the Thunder ever had before Shai’s rise, winning an MVP, four scoring titles, and leading OKC to the NBA Finals. His departure to the Golden State Warriors fractured the fan base, and that resentment hasn’t fully faded. But history does not get rewritten because of hurt feelings. Durant’s peak years in Oklahoma City were elite, and his impact on the franchise’s national relevance was massive.

Then there is James Harden, whose inclusion might surprise casual fans but makes perfect sense. Harden’s Thunder tenure was short, but it was transformative. As the Sixth Man of the Year, he was a key piece of a Finals team and helped establish OKC as a legitimate powerhouse. His eventual trade is still viewed as one of the great ‘what ifs’ in NBA history. Harden may not have stayed long, but his influence on that early Thunder core was undeniable.

The most interesting name on Shai’s list is Paul George. George spent just two seasons in Oklahoma City, yet his presence reshaped the franchise. In his second year, he played at an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year level, finishing in the top three in MVP voting.

More importantly, his trade request led directly to the blockbuster deal with the Clippers that brought Shai to OKC and delivered one of the largest draft pick hauls in NBA history. That trade is widely considered the most lopsided in modern NBA history, and it laid the foundation for everything the Thunder are today.

What makes Shai’s Mount Rushmore fascinating is that he didn’t name himself.

Because the truth is, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already on it.

He may be too humble to say it, but he is the greatest Thunder player of all time. He is the centerpiece of a 30–5 team, an MVP frontrunner, and the leader of a young core built to contend for years. He has signed a long-term contract, embraced the city, and turned Oklahoma City into a destination again, not just a stepping stone.

If Shai stays in OKC for a few more seasons, he will pass Westbrook in franchise records. He will define an era the way Russ once did. And when the Thunder’s Mount Rushmore is revisited in the future, there will be no debate about his place on it.

For now, Shai honored the past. The future, though, already belongs to him.