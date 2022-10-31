Draymond Green Blames The Entire Warriors Team With A Clear Statement: "Our Offense Is Killing Our Defense"

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

The Golden State Warriors started this season with just one goal in mind, to win another NBA championship. Having won the previous season thanks to their blend of a veteran superstar core and some great new young players, the Warriors were among the favorites going into this season. But the start has been anything but for the team, they find themselves with a losing record after 7 games.

Out of their 4 losses, 2 might be understandable, coming against the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets. But it's the latest results that have become causes for concern, with the Warriors losing against the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons. Both losses have raised some questions about the team and their performance, with many questioning what is going wrong for the reigning champions.

Stephen Curry is averaging over 30 points per game so far, but Klay Thompson has struggled at times. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have enjoyed good games, but also some bad ones. And Draymond Green may not be the type to provide elite production on the offense, but the defense has also been a major issue. And he highlighted the issue while talking to the media after the embarrassing Pistons loss.

"Our offense is killing our defense ... the two ends aren't connecting. And in order to be a great team, they have to connect."

Curry is as good as he ever was, but the expected rise of the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman has not occurred. This has raised some questions about the Warriors' youngsters, something Green also spoke about.

Draymond Green Says The Entire Warriors Team Is To Blame For Their Poor Play

It's easy to point fingers when things are going wrong, and Draymond has been far from the ideal leader recently. But he had something to say about what's causing these issues for the Warriors, maturely not blaming any particular group within the roster.

"By no means is it the young guys' fault. They have a part in it, like we all have a part...I don't think any of us are playing that great on both sides of the ball."

The Warriors have been frustrated, Klay Thompson's ejection against the Phoenix Suns was plenty of evidence for that. But this is the time they need to utilize their blend of experience and enthusiasm and go on a winning run. Golden State has all the tools they need at its disposal, and a slow start doesn't mean anything when a team starts rolling.