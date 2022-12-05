Draymond Green Reveals His Top 5 Greatest NBA Players Of All Time

Credit: Fadeaway World

Over the rich and long history of the NBA, many players have flaunted their talents in the league during different times. As a result, the debate about the greatest players of all time is always exciting. There are many variants of the debate, including the list of the top 5 NBA players to ever play.

When we talk about this debate, many current and former NBA players have given their take on the same. The Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green became the most recent person to weigh in on the debate.

Draymond Green's List Of Top 5 NBA Players Of All Time

Although Draymond Green is still playing in the NBA, he has developed a habit of making appearances on podcasts. His most recent appearance was on 'Throwing Bones' podcast. During the podcast, Green shared his views on several things, including the fact that LeBron James became the best player in the league in his second year.

Apart from that, as we mentioned earlier, Draymond also talked about the five greatest NBA players to ever play in the league as per him.

(Starts at 35:30)

"My Top 5 is LJ number one, MJ number two, Kobe number three, Steph number four, and Shaq number five."

This is certainly an interesting take by the 4x NBA champion. In recent years, Green has strengthened his friendship with LeBron James. So it's no surprise that he picked the Lakers superstar over Michael Jordan.

But that doesn't mean he didn't provide a valid reason for it. In fact, Draymond explained that LeBron winning the 2016 NBA Championship against the Warriors actually edged him over Mike. The rest of his picks are pretty decent as well.

Looking at the resumes of Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Shaquille O'Neal, there won't be many who will disagree with Green's choices. However, we can never be too sure of it.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.