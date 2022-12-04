Skip to main content

Draymond Green Boldly Says LeBron James Was The Best Player In The NBA In His Second Year

Draymond Green has been a huge fan of LeBron James, to the point that many fans think Green must be a double agent for the King. Despite going at it several times in the NBA Finals and engaging in heated altercations, these two are great friends and whenever they have the chance, praise each other. 

Draymond has stated before that he would miss a Warriors game if he has the chance to go see James break the all-time scoring record. This has been a common thing for him for a while, and no matter what, Green's love for Bron keeps growing. 

More recently, he claimed that the 2016 NBA championship places the King above Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. Green really is fond of LeBron, and sometimes he takes things a little too far. 

Besides the GOAT debate claim, Green went further and stated that LeBron became the best player in the NBA just a couple of seasons after making his debut. Talking with former teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson and actor Rome Flynn, Green said that James became the best player in the league in 2005, just two years after he made his long-anticipated arrival in the association (35:32 mark). 

“Bron started in ’03,” Green said. “By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did.”

Back in 2005, the best player in the league, in the eyes of many, was Steve Nash, who won the first of his two consecutive MVP awards that year. Besides Nash, other superstars like Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan, and more were taking all the attention from the league. 

That season, the Cleveland Cavaliers finished 9th in the East with a 42-40 record, with James averaging 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 80 games. LeBron was already showing glimpses of his greatness and the hard job he'll have to do to make his team a legit contender. He was named to the All-NBA Second Team and finished in sixth place in MVP voting.

Sure, he was really great at that time, but calling him the best player in the league was a bit too much. Still, this is Draymond Green we're talking about, and it's impossible to change his mind, especially when it comes to LeBron James. 

