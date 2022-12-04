Skip to main content

Draymond Green Explains How The 2016 NBA Championship Places LeBron James Over Michael Jordan In The GOAT Debate

Draymond Green's respect for LeBron James has a lot to do with their on-court face-offs and the off-the-floor friendship, but when he put him above Michael Jordan, that calls for some raised eyebrows.

The Golden State Warriors' mainstay listed his top five players in the league history, and he had Jordan second while putting James right on top of his list.

Speaking on the recent episode of 'Throwing Bones', Green explained the reason behind placing James over Jordan and it had a lot to do with the 2016 NBA Championship the latter won when he was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers beat the Warriors 4-3 in the Finals, which also saw James bag MVP. The win was sweeter for James and Cleveland, as it marked the first time a major championship was won by a Cleveland-based team since 1964.

Draymond Green Believed LeBron James Won Against One Of The Greatest Teams That Was Assembled

The Golden State Warriors went 73-9 that season and were easily the favorites heading into the NBA Finals, but it was James who spearheaded the win for the Cavaliers. 

The loss in the marquee Finals also meant Green and the Warriors became the first team in the NBA to win more than 69 regular season games but not the championship.

For Green, that was enough to declare James as the best, as he had led the side to win against a team built to win titles (via Cavaliers Nation).

M.J. didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled, nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year.

Green's argument now chalks one point up for LeBron James as the GOAT debate continues. Recently, Shaquille O'Neal placed Jordan on top, with James a couple of rungs below. But this debate will surely rage till the time the latter calls time on his decorated career.

On the game front, it's been a rather rollercoaster season for the forward, who endured ample offseason drama after his altercation with Jordan Poole. Safe to say, the Warriors are not the 73-9 team this season, and much of his efforts will be on helping the team defend their title.

