Shaquille O'Neal Shares The GOAT Pyramid: Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, LeBron James Tier 3

Shaquille O'Neal is constantly engaging fans to debate on social media, especially when it comes to comparing all-time great players. The Big Diesel has a strong presence on social media, just like he had at the paint, and whenever he posts something, people pay attention.

In the past, he shared a post of the four most skilled players ever, the top 5 players per position, and even a graphic that claimed Kyrie Irving was a top-3 point guard of all time. It's pretty clear that Shaq likes to stir the pot and fans are always ready to debate about anything.

The GOAT debate is a pretty big deal in the NBA, although it's not as discussed as before. Still, many fans have their opinions on this, and they're always ready to voice them. Shaq is no different and recently shared a GOAT pyramid on Instagram that had some interesting positions.

Michael Jordan Is Tier 1 And LeBron James Is Tier 3 In Shaquille O'Neal's GOAT Pyramid

O'Neal shared the GOAT pyramid on Instagram and asked fans for their opinions, making it clear he didn't have anything to do with the creation of the graphic. The fact that he appears in Tier 2 could have prompted him to say this, but the thing that is most curious is that LeBron is only in Tier 3, while Michael Jordan is all alone in Tier 1.

"what’s your thoughts on this and no i didn’t make this up," Shaq captioned the post with.

As usual, many fans had something to say about it, with some sharing their strong disagreement with the graphic, defending some players that are ranked too low or didn't even were considered for the list.

Shit is terrible.. no Hakeem the dream .. throw this list away..

Jordan is the goat. The rest is questionable

How Hakeem Olajuwon not make it on this pyramid baffles me 🤯

Bron is wrong 😂… holds too many records for that

Feel like Curry should be higher up but doesn’t matter. It’s just a pic that doesn’t mean 💩

On whose green earth are you better than lebron lol

If there’s a FMVP pyramid, Michael and You are TIER I @shaq ⭐️

Bron is tier 1 cmon lmao

“Lebron should be tier 4” 😂😂 Damn you old niggas can hate

LeBron on Tier 3 is enough to cancel this post

Lebron is tier 1 with Jordan. Stop playing with his name.

Lebron has more points then Kareem and more assist than magic, definitely needs to be higher on the list. And in all honesty kobe was MJ 2.0

agreed except curry and duncan shall be in 2

Curry gotta be tier 2

I think Hakeem should be there with you guys

Throw that list away and start over. MJ, LBJ, Kareem tier 1. If you know history and appreciate it, you would look at it objectively.

Our thoughts is THIS IS RIDICULOUS. And based on the Kyrie Theory ‘if you post it, you’re responsible for the content’. Take it down before we cancel you 🤷🏾‍♂️

How LeBron tier 3 and he got more points than everybody here in less time wit better FG percentage and will more than likely end his career 40k 10k 10k u gotta relax my dog 4real 😂

Move Duncan up to tier 2. 5 chips. 5-1 in Finals. Best to ever play the 4. Drop Dirk down a notch or 2. Stop playing with Steph top. Bron gotto move up. MJ different, that’s the only one y’all got right.

But you posted it Shaq. Means you support it - ask Kyrie how it works… nvm you know, But this one wrong too big fella

this is crazy where is #34 HAKEEM OLAJUWON!

Whenever somebody shares these graphics, people always show their discontent. This time, they had plenty of reasons to be mad about it and let the rest of the world know. Shaq was only sharing this and asking for other people's opinions, but if there's something that he's right about is that Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time.

