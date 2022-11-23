Stephen Curry On LeBron James And Kyrie Irving In The 2016 Finals: "The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Seen...”

Credit: Fadeaway World

In the 2016 NBA Finals, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving pulled off one of the greatest feats the NBA world has ever seen. On the brink of elimination, the pair poured in a combined 105 points over the next two games and followed it up with some major clutch moments down the stretch of Game 7.

To this day, it's a moment that often gets talked about in the NBA community. The Cavaliers didn't just win that series, they came rising back from the dead against a 73-9 Warriors team at the peak of its powers. Even Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who was on the other end of that amazing comeback, can't help but admit that it was a truly special performance.

“I’ve never seen two guys play at that level for three straight games. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen," said Curry no 'The Old Man & The Three.' "Bron and Kyrie were just on…I mean we played well, they just played better.”

LeBron James And Kyrie Irving Could Be Open To Reunion After 6 Seasons Apart

It wasn't long after that Kyrie Irving would force his way out and land with the Celtics. Since then, nobody has really imagined a scenario where these are playing together again.

But now, it has become a real possibility with the latest developments in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

"You know with that story coming out yesterday, there's pressure coming from somewhere," said ESPN's Zach Lowe. "There's pressure coming from somewhere. And with LeBron's comments about Kyrie... Look, I don't know why LeBron said what he said about Kyrie yesterday. About how it's time to bring him back in the league. Maybe he just said it because he believes and there's nothing else to it. I can tell you around the league and even within the Lakers, some corners of it, those comments were read as LeBron opening the door to... At least opening the door to 'Hey, if you all are comfortable with it and all the blowback it would be, and the Nets are willing to just get out of the business now of Kyrie Irving so we can get him for much cheaper, not both picks, maybe one pick... I don't even know how to construct a Kyrie Irving trade right now for nine million different... Maybe [Kyrie] never meets those conditions and they waive him? It was read around the league as LeBron indicating, 'If you guys want to consider it, I'm not going to stand in your way.'"

Only time will tell if LeBron and Irving will team up in L.A., but it certainly looks to be headed that way at this point in time. And if their new partnership is anything like their last one, the NBA is in for a real challenge.

Even with LeBron in his current state, the Lakers could be a real team to fear with him, Kyrie, and AD there to hold down the fort.

