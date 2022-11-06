Milwaukee Bucks Become The First Team To Win Their First 9 Games Since The 73-9 Warriors

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Milwaukee Bucks share the unique distinction of being the first team to win nine games in a row since the Golden State Warriors in the 2015-16 season where they ended their regular season with a 73-9 run.

At the time of writing, the Bucks are on a 9-0 run following their latest 108-94 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That their ninth win came sans Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it a lot more sweeter.

Antetokounmpo sat out of the contest due to his left-knee soreness and was listed as questionable prior to the start of the game. The league's second-leading scorer with 32.6 points per game got some rest, but that didn't impact the outcome of the game.

It's been a sensational start for the Eastern Conference side who are placed first in the standings and will look to continue the streak as they face the Atlanta Hawks and the Thunder again in their next two games.

Looking Back At The Golden State Warriors 2015-16 Season

The Warriors began the 2015-16 season with a commanding 24-run win. The straight two dozen wins saw them break and set several records along the way. Outside of the sport, their extended streak meant breaking the 20-0 record of the 1884 St. Louis Maroons baseball team.

They eventually ended the regular season 73-9 and ironically, one of the losses came against the Bucks, who missed making the playoffs. That said, they also became the first team in league history to win more than 69 regular season games, but not win the title.

While it's too early to determine if Milwaukee takes the same route, it shouldn't come as a surprise if they do. Given the form Antetokounmpo is in, and the team dishing out clinical performances, they will fancy their chances of breaking the record if they keep up this level of consistency.

The Bucks won in their second NBA title in 2021 after last winning it in 1971. They have made the postseason six seasons in a row and will hope to make their solid run to this season count. Only time will tell if they can win their third title.