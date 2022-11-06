Skip to main content

Milwaukee Bucks Become The First Team To Win Their First 9 Games Since The 73-9 Warriors

Milwaukee Bucks Become The First Team To Win Their First 9 Games Since The 73-9 Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks share the unique distinction of being the first team to win nine games in a row since the Golden State Warriors in the 2015-16 season where they ended their regular season with a 73-9 run.

At the time of writing, the Bucks are on a 9-0 run following their latest 108-94 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That their ninth win came sans Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it a lot more sweeter.

Antetokounmpo sat out of the contest due to his left-knee soreness and was listed as questionable prior to the start of the game. The league's second-leading scorer with 32.6 points per game got some rest, but that didn't impact the outcome of the game.

The Bucks are the first team to start a season 9-0 since the 73-9 Warriors!

It's been a sensational start for the Eastern Conference side who are placed first in the standings and will look to continue the streak as they face the Atlanta Hawks and the Thunder again in their next two games.

Looking Back At The Golden State Warriors 2015-16 Season

The Warriors began the 2015-16 season with a commanding 24-run win. The straight two dozen wins saw them break and set several records along the way. Outside of the sport, their extended streak meant breaking the 20-0 record of the 1884 St. Louis Maroons baseball team.

They eventually ended the regular season 73-9 and ironically, one of the losses came against the Bucks, who missed making the playoffs. That said, they also became the first team in league history to win more than 69 regular season games, but not win the title.

While it's too early to determine if Milwaukee takes the same route, it shouldn't come as a surprise if they do. Given the form Antetokounmpo is in, and the team dishing out clinical performances, they will fancy their chances of breaking the record if they keep up this level of consistency.

The Bucks won in their second NBA title in 2021 after last winning it in 1971. They have made the postseason six seasons in a row and will hope to make their solid run to this season count. Only time will tell if they can win their third title.

YOU MAY LIKE

Milwaukee Bucks Become The First Team To Win Their First 9 Games Since The 73-9 Warriors
NBA Media

Milwaukee Bucks Become The First Team To Win Their First 9 Games Since The 73-9 Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Continued Success Off The Bench: "Revenge Season Begins Now"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Continued Success Off The Bench: "Revenge Season Begins Now"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook's Stats Show He Is Shooting Better Than LeBron James This Season
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook's Stats Show He Is Shooting Better Than LeBron James This Season

By Divij Kulkarni
Steven Adams' Hilarious Reaction To His 19-Rebound Night Against The Hornets: "I'm A Big B*stard Mate"
NBA Media

Steven Adams' Hilarious Reaction To His 19-Rebound Night Against The Hornets: "I'm A Big B*stard Mate"

By Divij Kulkarni
CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
NBA Media

CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis Provides An Update On His Back Injury, Reveals Which Upcoming Games He Will Play In
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Provides An Update On His Back Injury, Reveals Which Upcoming Games He Will Play In

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Gives Major Props To Kevin Durant After Clutch Performance In A Nets Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Gives Major Props To Kevin Durant After Clutch Performance In A Nets Win

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Insane Victor Wembanyama Highlight: "Bro A Demigod"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Insane Victor Wembanyama Highlight: "Bro A Demigod"

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Gets Real On Winning Amid Kyrie Irving Drama: “Once The Ball Is Tipped, The Bulls**t Goes Out The Window.”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On Winning Amid Kyrie Irving Drama: “Once The Ball Is Tipped, The Bulls**t Goes Out The Window.”

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After Nets Win Back-To-Back Games Without Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

By Nico Martinez
Phoenix Suns
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Why He's Worried About The Phoenix Suns: "Chris Paul Is On The Downturn..."

By Nico Martinez
Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA
NBA Media

Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Anthony Davis Says His Back Is Getting Better With Each Passing Day
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says His Back Is Getting Better With Each Passing Day

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Talks About Facing Jason Kidd When They Were Players: "The Biggest Thing I Remember About Jason Was Just The Overwhelming Speed And Force That He Played With"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says The Perfect NBA Season Would Be 65 Games: "The Player's Health Is The No. 1 Factor..."

By Nico Martinez