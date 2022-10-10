Dwyane Wade On Russell Westbrook: "There Was A Stretch Where Russell Westbrook Was The Greatest Player On The Planet Hands Down, Both Sides Of The Floor."

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook's reputation in the NBA has taken a huge hit. When he arrived in L.A., he was expected to help the team form a Big 3, including himself, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. But in reality, Brodie failed to play at that level.

In fact, he had one of the worst seasons of his NBA career. Evidently, since the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, Russ has been constantly berated by Lakers fans. The fanbase simply wanted the organization to trade the former NBA MVP.

The Lakers couldn't find a suitable trade for Russ, and he has ended up staying with the team. Despite the rumors, the 33-year-old has been trusted well by the team's new head coach, Darvin Ham.

Dwyane Wade Heaps Huge Praise On Russell Westbrook

As we mentioned earlier, Russ' image has been tarnished since the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA season. While most people have berated Westbrook, former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade decided to praise Brodie when he was one of the biggest superstars in the NBA.

"I don’t know another player like Westbrook. There was a stretch were Russell Westbrook was the greatest player on the planet hands down, both sides of the floor."

A couple of years ago, Russ was one of the most enjoyable players in the league. We are talking about the time when he was a player for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Brodie was drafted by the franchise, and he spent many years with the team to become a star player. His true ascension to stardom came when Kevin Durant left OKC in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors. Following KD's departure, Russ became the sole star of the franchise and put up phenomenal numbers on a nightly basis.