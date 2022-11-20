Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Thibodeau has made some hateful decisions in the past two years, first taking Kemba Walker out of the New York Knicks rotation. The point guard was then dealt to the Detroit Pistons, where he didn't have any chance to play either.

This season, Thibs has made a similar decision with Evan Fournier, who landed in New York as a very helpful piece for the Knicks. After one season in the big apple, the Frenchman has been left out of the rotation, which obviously didn't sit well with the shooting guard.

Competitive as he is, Fournier keeps training, trying to stay ready for whenever his coach needs him, but so far nothing has changed. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 EuroBasket runner-up is tired of this situation and recently revealed how he feels about it.

Evan Fournier Voices Frustrations For Being Out Of Knicks' Rotation

Nobody would like to be in this position, and Fournier isn't an exception. During a recent conversation with Melvin Karsenti of Basket USA, Fournier said, (via HoopsHype):

"Like I said, I’m not thinking about (a trade) yet. In 82 games, a lot of things can change. I hope it won’t be the case but there could be injuries, there could be a transfer. You never know what can happen. And to be totally genuine, my wife who is pregnant and due in February, so transferring now means I won’t see my family for several months, I won’t see my new son. I’m at a stage in my career where that’s hard, and I don’t necessarily want to go through that… So it’s a complicated situation, also on the family level. So let’s be patient for now and we’ll see.” “I’m not happy but what can I do? I can’t do much really (shrugs)… So I stay professional, I do what I have to do, and I try to be ready, and that’s it. We stay patient.”

The Knicks are reportedly thinking of making some changes to the roster. In recent days, we learned that they're open to letting Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley go. Moreover, Julius Randle's trade value has increased after the player's good performances. These three couldn't be the only ones leaving the squad soon, as Evan could join them.

After a magical 2020-21 NBA season, where they returned to the playoffs, the Knicks were expected to keep their good level last campaign. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, and this season hasn't had the best start. Some say that not only some players but Thibodeau should leave the team, which could happen if they don't make it at least to the play-in tournament.

