Fans Debate On Which NBA Legends They Would Like To See In Today's League

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA has been around for a long time, and over that time span, the league has seen some very talented players don the jerseys of different NBA franchises. Also, over the years, the way that game is played in the league has changed beyond recognition.

So it's not uncommon for fans to wonder how former legends of the game will play in the current era of the NBA. The current era is focused on shooting the ball well from deep. Players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are responsible for the start of this new era. And with time, the entire league adapted to shooting more three-pointers than ever.

Which NBA Legends Will Be Successful In Today's Era?

These hypothetical debates always get the motors of NBA fans' brains running. From an NBA All-Star legends game that everyone would love to see to creating a starting 5 from 10 NBA legends, fans have debated about a plethora of things in the past.

This time around, fans debated about which NBA legends they would like to see play in today's era, among the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and many others. Well, here's what fans have to say about the debate:

rxckstar.v.wrld: Either MJ or the Carter-Mcgrady duo. fabdejokoeur: The only problem with Mj playing today is that I would hate to see him shooting a lot of threes and not let any other team win anything. shannon_official_: Jordan, Wilt are too good for todays nba for sure. ssjconnor: dr j n mj would eat the whole league. _garrett_994: All of them but Bird & Miller would make Steph unknown. roostherealtor: Reggie would avg 35 in todays 3 point era lol. gman_pcbarbershop: MJ... there really is no other reason the question anything else. charlescarlies: Dr. J. He's the guy who saved the league. He's the guy who most people never saw. He's the only player that was considered the best player in the world and there is no evidence of how great he was because he played for the ABA at his peak. justgonnawingit_: Olajuwon because of the new training and develop of todays game he would learn todays game and become an even better player and Dr J because he was athletic and would also benefit from todays trainings. notorious.2pac: Jordan, Magic & Hakeem would be balling🔥. it’d be cool to see Ewing & Bird out there too.

As you'd expect most fans would want to see none other than Michael Jordan to play in today's league. Apart from him, fans also want to see the likes of Larry Bird, Julius Erving, and Wilt Chamberlain dominate the current NBA. At the end of the day, this was a hypothetical debate and we will sadly never see these players play in today's era.

