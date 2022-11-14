NBA Fans Cannot Hold Their Laughter After Commentator Says Kevin Durant 'Swallowed Up' Russell Westbrook: "KD Did What???"

Credit: Fadeaway World

The recent Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Brooklyn Nets game gave fans a plethora of memorable moments. Although fans would have loved to see a LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant matchup, James was sidelined due to an injury. However, the fans still got to see a phenomenal defensive battle between KD and Russell Westbrook.

Ever since the duo broke up in 2016, each game they play against each other has been under the spotlight, and it was a similar case with their recent matchup. Fans witnessed Durant and Russ exchanging blocks against each other. After the game, Durant even praised Westbrook for playing quality defense against him.

He also mentioned that he wasn't surprised by it since he has known Russ' game since they entered the league.

The job of a play-by-play announcer is not easy by any means. There are many announcers that raise the excitement through the roof with their amazing calls. But sometimes, the excitement can lead to some hilarious slip-ups. A similar thing happened during the Lakers vs. Nets game.

While this wasn't a slip-up by any means, the announcer could have framed his sentence better. The explanation he used to define KD's block against Westbrook led to a somewhat NSFW meaning. NBA fans on Twitter were quick to realize this and found it incredibly hysterical. Here are some of the best reactions posted by fans on Twitter:

We are not going to lie, these were some pretty hilarious reactions posted by the fans below the tweet. But at the end of the day, we are also certain that the announcer didn't mean to do that intentionally and said that in the excitement of KD blocking Russ' shot.

Regardless this clip has the potential to become one of the most popular memes of the season. As a fan, it's great to see these occasional hilarious moments during games, it just proves that the internet never takes it easy on anyone.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.