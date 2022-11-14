Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.

In the most recent matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, KD and Russ went at each other throughout the game. Both players often got a chance in 1-on-1 situations, and it resulted in a phenomenal duel.

The block by Westbrook was pretty amazing, and it made Durant fall to the ground. But that doesn't mean that the Slim Reaper gave up. He got his revenge on Brodie soon after.

As we mentioned, it was a phenomenal matchup, and both Durant and Westbrook gave their 100% during the game.

Kevin Durant On Russell Westbrook's Defense

Kevin Durant is arguably one of the best players of our generation. But he's never shy about praising his opponents. During the postgame conference after losing against the Lakers, KD did that once again. He praised LeBron James for being a top 3 player in the history of the NBA. In the same conference, he also talked about Brodie's amazing defense.

"He's just going to hack me the whole time. We’ve been doing that s— since we was 18, 19. But more than anything, to see the role Russ is playing right now, he’s just affecting the game in so many different ways. Twelve assists tonight, four turnovers, 14 points, he came in and put his imprint on the game so it’s always fun playing against him, regardless of what setting it is. It’s always been like that between us."

Durant has spent plenty of time together with Westbrook to learn about the gritty nature of the former NBA MVP. After all, the two players rose to stardom together during their OKC days. Thanks to Westbrook's amazing lockdown defense on Durant, the Slim Reaper was kept somewhat quiet. But being one of the best scorers of all time, Durant still ended up with 31 points against the Lakers.

