Kevin Durant Says LeBron James Is A Top 2, Top 3 Greatest Player Of All Time

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the best players of our generation. Over the years, they have given fans a plethora of memorable moments on the court. Their rivalry was under the spotlight when KD decided to join the Warriors. The two players faced off against each other in the NBA Finals twice, and KD ended up winning both.

In a way, he got his revenge against James after losing against the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals during his Oklahoma City Thunder days. But in the last four seasons, KD and James haven't faced off against each other. Many expected it to change after the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Brooklyn Nets matchup.

Unfortunately, James was ruled out of the game due to an injury. The game was close and ended up with the Lakers taking the dub over the struggling Nets.

Kevin Durant Shows His Appreciation For LeBron James

While KD and LBJ are arch-rivals, they still tend to show respect toward each other. That proved once again when Durant labeled James one of the top 2, top 3 players to ever step foot in the history of the league, as part of his answer to not playing against the King in the last four years.

"I mean, I wasn't thinking about it until y'all started bringing it up. He's obviously a top 2, top 3 player to ever have played the game. So there's always going to be excitement when he steps on the floor and we've been around for so long that people have seen so many battles between us two at the highest stage."

Durant showed nothing but respect to his rival in the press game conference. But at the end of the day, he was happy that James was not present in the starting lineup for the Lakers.

The Nets may have lost the game, but if James had been on the court, the margin could have increased. Throughout the years, we have seen that LBJ possesses that talent. All things considered, fans will hopefully get to see a James vs. KD matchup sooner rather than later.

