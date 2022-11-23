Skip to main content

Former NBA Referees Sued The League After They Were Fired For Not Taking The COVID Vaccine

Former NBA Referees Sued The League After They Were Fired For Not Taking The COVID Vaccine

It seems a bit weird to think now that just two years back we were all basically cooped up in our homes because of a global pandemic. COVID-19 brought everyone's lives to a standstill and it was only when effective vaccines finally came in, that a semblance of normality returned.

The NBA also wanted all individuals associated with the league to get the vaccine, but not everyone was keen on getting the shot. We all know about Kyrie Irving's stance on the matter at this point as he remains unvaccinated and while it didn't allow him to play home games last season because of the rules in New York City, Kyrie still got to keep his job. 

Former NBA Referees Sued The League After They Were Fired For Not Taking The Vaccine

That wasn't the case for everyone though, as some referees were fired for not taking the vaccine as per reports. Three of them have now made the decision to sue the league, as an exemption on religious grounds wasn't granted to them.

via Reuters:

In a complaint filed on Saturday in Manhattan federal court, Kenny Mauer, Mark Ayotte and Jason Phillips said the league improperly forced compliance with its "hygienic norms," and wrongly concluded that their sincere religious objections fell short of its "high standard" against being vaccinated.

The plaintiffs said the NBA's "jab or job ultimatum" led to their suspensions for the 2021-2022 season, when the league required COVID vaccinations for all employees other than players.

They said the league refused to reinstate them despite lifting the vaccine requirement for the 2022-2023 season, consistent with the ban on vaccine mandates under its new seven-year collective bargaining agreement with referees.

"Had the NBA not taken upon itself to force faith-based conscientious objectors to adhere to secular norms, none of plaintiffs' complained-of injuries would have manifested," the complaint said. "In sum: Plaintiffs were persecuted."

Considering the mandate was lifted for the players, it does seem unfair that the referees lost their job because they didn't want to get the shot. You shouldn't really have different rules for different groups and it remains to be seen how this situation unfolds.

Kenny Mauer, Mark Ayotte, and Jason Phillips had been associated with the NBA for a long time, with Mauer having been a referee for 35 years. It is really unfortunate that things came to an end in this fashion. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship
NBA Media

All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship

By Orlando Silva
Tracy McGrady Made $100 Million Thanks To Kobe Bryant's Decision With Adidas
NBA Media

Tracy McGrady Made $100 Million Thanks To Kobe Bryant's Decision With Adidas

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk
NBA Media

Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk

By Gautam Varier
Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."
NBA Media

Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba

By Nick Mac
10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points

By Kyle Daubs
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising

By Nick Mac
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
NBA Media

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To The Lakers Trade Package That Spurs Declined: "That Was A Terrible Trade For The Lakers"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Lakers Trade Package That Spurs Declined: "That Was A Terrible Trade For The Lakers"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Defends Patrick Beverley After He Shoved Deandre Ayton: "We're Never Gonna Let Anyone Stand Over Our Teammate"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Defends Patrick Beverley After He Shoved Deandre Ayton: "We're Never Gonna Let Anyone Stand Over Our Teammate"

By Gautam Varier
Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Warriors GM On The Importance Of Draymond Green: "He Lives On The Line, If You Lived On The Line, You Will Cross The Line"
NBA Media

Warriors GM On The Importance Of Draymond Green: "He Lives On The Line, If You Live On The Line, You Will Cross The Line"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Rudy Gobert Says Timberwolves Fans Should Stay At Home If They Don't Support The Team In Tough Moments
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Says Timberwolves Fans Should Stay At Home If They Don't Support The Team In Tough Moments

By Gautam Varier