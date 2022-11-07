Skip to main content

How Many Games Has Kawhi Leonard Missed In His NBA Career?

How Many Games Has Kawhi Leonard Missed In His NBA Career?

Kawhi Leonard has had so much success in the NBA, having won 2 titles, 2 Finals MVPs, and 2 Defensive Player of the Year awards. When he's on the court, he is easily one of the best players in the league, but unfortunately for him and the Clippers, he is not able to get on the court with regularity these days.

The injury bug just refuses to leave him alone and this season has been no different. Kawhi tore his ACL in the 2021 NBA playoffs and despite having had more than a year to recover, he is still not quite right. A report came out that he had suffered a major setback on his return and alarm bells were ringing for Clippers fans when head coach Tyronn Lue said there was no timetable for Kawhi's return.

How Many Games Has Kawhi Leonard Missed In His NBA Career

The concerning part about Kawhi is that he has had injury problems for much of his career despite having a diminished workload. Right from his days with the Spurs, Kawhi has often sat out games for load management, but he still ends up getting hurt every now and then. A look at his career reveals that Leonard has missed 298 regular seasons since getting drafted in 2011.

Games Missed By Kawhi Leonard By Season

2011-12: 2 out of 66 games

2012-13: 24 out of 82 games

2013-14: 16 out of 82 games

2014-15: 18 out of 82 games

2015-16: 10 out of 82 games

2016-17: 8 out of 82 games

2017-18: 73 out of 82 games

2018-19: 22 out of 82 games

2019-20: 15 out of 72 games

2020-21: 20 out of 72 games

2021-22: 82 out of 82 games

2022-23: 8 out of 10 games

He has never played 80 games in the regular season, let alone 82 and as he gets older, there is no chance he ever plays that many in a season going forward. The closest he came to playing a full season was as a rookie when he played 64 out of 66.

After that, with the exception of the 2016-17 season, he has missed at least 10 games and he will miss a lot more than 10 here. The Clippers' hopes of winning that elusive title rest entirely on Kawhi and if he can't get back to his best this season, then this would be another wasted campaign for them.

YOU MAY LIKE

How Many Games Has Kawhi Leonard Missed In His NBA Career?
NBA Media

How Many Games Has Kawhi Leonard Missed In His NBA Career?

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To The Bulls Announcers Hating On Drake's New Album
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Bulls Announcers Hating On Drake's New Album

By Gautam Varier
10 Greatest Houston Rockets Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Houston Rockets Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards
NBA

Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards

By Nick Mac
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM

By Divij Kulkarni
Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"
NBA Media

Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"

By Divij Kulkarni
Nick Young Believes If Steve Nash Was In Steve Kerr's Place He Would Win A Ring With The Warriors Too
NBA Media

Nick Young Believes If Steve Nash Was In Steve Kerr's Place He Would Win A Ring With The Warriors Too

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fan Who Purchased Lamar Odom's Championship Rings For $36,600 And $78,000 Returned Them To Him For Free
NBA Media

Fan Who Purchased Lamar Odom's Championship Rings For $36,600 And $78,000 Returned Them To Him For Free

By Gautam Varier
Kanye West Wanted Stephen Curry To 'Get Rid Of Under Armour' Sneakers In 2015
NBA Media

Kanye West Wanted Stephen Curry To 'Get Rid Of Under Armour' Sneakers In 2015

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Call Out Anthony Davis After He Scored Only 2 Points In The Second Half: "Trade Him To The Hawks."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Call Out Anthony Davis After He Scored Only 2 Points In The Second Half: "Trade Him To The Hawks."

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
NBA

Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message
NBA Media

LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved

By Gautam Varier
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
NBA Media

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

By Gautam Varier
Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane
NBA Media

Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers

By Divij Kulkarni