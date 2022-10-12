Skip to main content

Iman Shumpert Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Continue To Dominate The League: "M**********r, They Gonna Do This For The Next 5-10 Years."

Building a dynasty is not an easy task in the NBA. The management needs to trust its players and coaching staff for a few years before the results of their efforts start to show. Well, one of the best examples of creating a dynasty with patience is none other than the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors rose to power in the mid-2010s. They won their first NBA Championship in 2015 behind their young trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond. Now, fast forward to today; the Dubs have now won three more NBA Championships in five more trips to the NBA Finals.

Although the Warriors won the 2022 NBA title, there are still doubts about just how long the franchise can keep dominating the league.

Former NBA Champion Has High Expectations From The Warriors In The Future

As of now, the original trio of the Warriors may be getting old, but they are far from being finished. Former NBA player and champion Iman Shumpert recently sat down for an interview.

During the interview, he talked about his expectations from the Dubs in the coming years. Shumpert believes the way the Dubs play the game of basketball, they can continue to dominate the league for the next 5-10 years.

(Starts at 1:30)

"They're gonna be in the realm. It's not like they finna miss the playoffs unless they not healthy. They know how to play ball, especially guys that know each other. They've been playing together. So, their nucleus, they've been playing together so long. It's so hard to get in between that. They're not getting worse at basketball. They may get a little older to where they shooting a couple more set shots, but these m***********s shoot. They not running around trying to dunk on you. They shoot jump shots. M**********r, they gonna do this for the next five-10 years."

Shumpert believes due to the fact that their core has been playing together for so many years, they can still manage to succeed in the league in the future as well.

Moreover, Shumpert played against the Warriors when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the same interview, he also shared his initial reaction when Kevin Durant was traded to the Warriors.

