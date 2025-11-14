Exploring How The Rockets Can Land Kyrie Irving Following Recent Trade Buzz

Despite losing Fred VanVleet during the offseason, the Houston Rockets appear to be among the top teams in the West to start the new campaign. With Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson running the show, the Rockets are currently placed fourth in the conference with a 7-3 record.

Although this is a strong position to be in, given earlier projections, the Rockets seem to fall short. With teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets dominating, Houston could consider making some upgrades. On this note, a recent report indicated that the Rockets have been assessing Kyrie Irving’s situation with the Dallas Mavericks.

Since Nico Harrison’s dismissal, the Mavericks organization has been in a state of frenzy. While initial rumors suggested that only Anthony Davis was on the trade block, new updates indicate that the Mavs could look at blowing up the roster to embrace a full-scale rebuild. If Dallas heads in such a direction, the Rockets could have a clear shot at landing Irving this season.

Even at 33, Kyrie Irving is among the most gifted offensive players in the league. With averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range last season, he remains lethal.

Irving could be an impactful addition to its already star-studded lineup. By reuniting the nine-time All-Star with his former teammate, Kevin Durant, Houston has the potential to become even more formidable.

How Can The Rockets Convince Dallas To Part With Kyrie Irving?

Currently, the Rockets don’t have many tradable assets, aside from some valuable draft picks. Considering that this scenario involves the Mavericks undergoing a rebuild, a potential trade package would have to comprise draft capital, young talent, and/or expiring contracts.

Keeping this in mind, the Rockets could structure a package including Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, and a 2027 first-round pick (via PHX). Realistically, it may not be enough to convince Dallas to part with Kyrie Irving, but the Mavericks could still see some merit in such a deal.

The first-round pick would be crucial in helping the Mavericks rebuild their depleted draft reserves. Meanwhile, acquiring players like VanVleet and Sheppard could also be viewed as positives.

Although VanVleet isn’t exactly an expiring contract, given his player option for the 2026-27 season, the Mavs could consider several approaches. If he opts in, they could simply flip him once he’s healthy next season. Alternatively, Dallas could also look at him taking up a starting role with the team.

As a veteran guard, VanVleet’s experience could be valuable on a rebuilding team. Although he saw limited production last season, primarily due to a reduced role on offense, his averages of 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game indicate that he could be a productive asset all the same.

The 31-year-old is expected to have a cap hit of $25 million this season. With a significant amount coming off the books if he chooses to opt out, this could be a low-risk acquisition for the Mavs.

Along with VanVleet, Dallas would also be adding a talented young guard in Reed Sheppard. Although he didn’t shine in his rookie season, Sheppard has displayed a lot of potential.

With averages of 12.2 points and 3.2 assists per game on 49.5% shooting from the field and 50.0% from three-point range, the 21-year-old possesses tremendous scoring upside. Having drawn comparisons to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, he could be on track to become an elite perimeter threat.

For the Mavericks, acquiring a guard like Sheppard could be meaningful, primarily to pair with rookie phenom Cooper Flagg. With the two forming the young core, along with another future first-round pick in hand, Dallas can comfortably proceed with its rebuild.

Should The Rockets Risk Acquiring Kyrie Irving?

Although the notion of acquiring Kyrie Irving is exciting, it could also prove to be counterproductive.

For starters, Irving is still in the process of recovering from injury. Although recent updates presented a promising outlook, even after his comeback, the nine-time All-Star would require some time to adjust to his role on the team and find his groove.

Additionally, even with Kyrie Irving in the mix, there is no guarantee of improved offensive output. Given that there are limited possessions during a game, a player’s opportunities to score are also finite. Considering the guard’s playing style, key rotation pieces such as Thompson and Sengun may be relegated to secondary scoring roles. This could have a major impact on the team’s overall offensive identity and flow.

Kyrie Irving also has three years left on his contract. Given his $36.5 million cap hit after signing an extension this year, along with the extensions Houston offered to Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. in the summer, the Rockets may not have enough salary flexibility to create a competitive roster in the future.

Overall, acquiring Kyrie Irving only seems to have short-term merit on paper. Considering that any trade involving him would only become legal after Dec. 15, the Rockets may be better served by looking for other alternatives.