Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."

Just when things can't go worse for his Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is getting accused of something huge by a social media personality. The King has always been an example for a lot of people since he hasn't been involved in any type of controversy in his personal life and has lived for his wife Savannah and his kids.

Ever since he entered the NBA, the King kept a clean image, becoming that family man that only cares about basketball, and his family and making a mark on the world. This has worked great for Bron, but that doesn't stop people from accusing him of being a cheater.

Recently, one Instagram star claimed that Bron uses NDAs to go to bed with women to never get discovered. This is a serious accusation that could create some trouble for James and his family, but it doesn't seem like this is actually true.

During a recent edition of his Sofia with an F podcast, Sofia Franklyn discussed the Adam Levine cheating scandal when he went on to mention more names that are cheaters and use similar strategies to keep the dirt under the rug. Besides Levine, she mentioned Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“Don’t be dumb. You are famous, Adam, you know how f****** famous you are. You can be a little sly about it. Leonardo DiCaprio, I know for a fact, I mean, I’ve never been invited but my friends have. He goes out, and his bodyguards or whatever go up to the girls, ask them if they want to go back to his house or wherever. They sign an NDA. LeBron James, same s***.”

Somebody wanted to know more about the LeBron part, and Franklyn went further and explained what James does to cheat on his wife Savannah and keep things private.

"LeBron James has various parties constantly where NDAs need to be signed, and women are at. You didn’t know that? You didn’t know LeBron’s a cheata?”

This is something serious for everybody involved in the conversation. LeBron has never been caught doing any of that, and it doesn't seem like he's that type of person. However, this is not the first time he's been accused of this. Back in 2020, he was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sofia Jamora, although that was a short-lived rumor.

Meanwhile, the King is trying to take the Lakers back to winning ways, as that is the biggest issue in his head right now. The Purple and Gold keep struggling and remain one of the winless teams in the NBA after an 0-3 start.

Perhaps these comments will create some trouble for Franklyn, but she can't unsay what she said. LeBron's image is something that nobody has been able to ruin and this doesn't look anything different.