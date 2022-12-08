Can Anthony Davis Bring The Los Angeles Lakers Back To The Playoffs: Fadeaway World Podcast Episode No. 2

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis is definitely one of the best players in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way player. Currently, Anthony Davis is averaging 27.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 2.3 BPG for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a recent episode of the Fadeaway World Podcast, me and Senior Writer Kyle Daubs discussed whether Anthony Davis can bring the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs. He has brought subpar teams to the postseason in the past, and perhaps he could do it again.

Lee Tran: I figure we'd circle back to Anthony Davis... now that he's healthy, he looks healthy, he's moving [well], he's blocking shots, he's dominating offensively. He looks like Anthony Davis from his first year of Los Angeles, or from New Orleans. That is a superstar. You cannot leave him outside of the top-10 [MVP candidates, right now... To me, Anthony Davis is the new face of the Los Angeles Lakers... Definitely stepped up and became that MVP-level player... Can Anthony Davis sustain his play and lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs?

Kyle Daubs: It is very possible. The Lakers have been one of the hotter teams recently... The way this team is constructed... when you have to answer that question of like can Davis lead the team to the playoffs, the answer is yes. Yes he can. I think back to the year Davis was 3rd in the MVP race... 2017-18, the Pelicans were the sixth seed, they were 48-34... He could probably lead the Lakers to the playoffs.

We will see what happens in the future regarding Anthony Davis, but there is no doubt that he's been playing at a high level. Hopefully, he is able to keep this up and help the Los Angeles Lakers make the playoffs this season.

We hope you enjoyed our podcast and listening to our opinions about the league as a whole. We are very excited to see what you will think about what was said, and you have there are any questions or opinions, you are more than welcome to contact me.

On top of the Anthony Davis MVP discussion, above, we also talk about other intriguing MVP candidates. Some players mentioned include Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum.

New episodes of the Fadeaway World Podcast will be out every Wednesday. We will strive to continue giving you the best content possible, and cover the most trending topics. We hope you will follow our podcast on Spotify and give the episodes a listen whenever they become available on the platform.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.