Isiah Thomas Mocks Victor Wembanyama's Second Name: "Now We Talk About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”

Pronouncing Victor Wembanyama's name can be a bit tough for some, and Isiah Thomas was one of the people who couldn't get his name right.

And when he couldn't, it was what he said after that left fans in splits. While the phenom is the talk of NBA town, his second name's generating quite the buzz.

Former Detroit Pistons player and now analyst Thomas' pronunciation of Wembanyama's name was as hilarious as it could get on a show, the clip of which went viral. Here's what he said leaving fans roaring in laughter.

"Now we talk about this guy, uh, Victor Where-yo-mama-at?"

That gave him quite the brickbats on social media as some segment of fans slammed him for getting the name of the young gun wrong.

Victor Wembanyama's Athleticism And Skill Projects To Be The First Pick In The 2023 NBA Draft

The French prodigy is currently one of the most talked about in the NBA. He's been looked at as the combination of some of the league's superstars, and his two-way game has had some of the greats sit up and take notice.

Recently, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski lauded Wembanyama as "the “single greatest prospect in NBA history," which pretty much serves as proof of his skillset. Analysts have already projected him to be the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He sent fans and players into a tizzy when he showcased his talent in the two exhibition games he played in the country with LeBron James dubbing him an "alien."

Per Basketball News, James was all praise for the forward/center saying he had never witnessed a player like Wembanyama before.

"What do I think of him? Probably the same as everybody else thinks. Everybody is labeling [players] this 'unicorn' thing; everybody has been a 'unicorn' over the last couple years, but he's more like an alien. I've never seen — no one has ever seen — anyone as tall as he is but as fluid as he is and as graceful as he is out on the floor. I mean, at 7-foot-4 or 7-foot-5 or 7-foot-3 or whatever the case may be, [with] his ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots — he's for sure a generational talent."

While the name might have the same fun effect as that of Giannis Antetokounmpo when he first burst into the league, there's no doubt that it all fades away when Victor Wembanyama makes his mark in the NBA.

