Victor Wenbanyama’s Unbelievable Physical Parameters Could Warn Everyone In The NBA

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wenbanyama has been the talk of NBA town and for good reason. The 18-year-old Frenchman is being hailed as the “single greatest prospect in NBA history” by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski further adding to the potential he encompasses.

In a recent update, the Forward/Center's physical parameters were discussed sounding a warning gong when he does make his much-awaited appearance in the league.

In an Instagram post doing the rounds, Wenbanyama's wingspan, height, and shoe size were in focus. The caption perhaps was the most ominous to those who never knew of the prospect. You can view the post below:

I know he’s been constantly in the media, but Victor Wembanyama is a ridiculous human. He’s going to be a force in the league and I believe an all time great.

Just to skim over Wembanyama's wingspan is reportedly 8"0, while his height of 7"3 is tied for the tallest in the league. His shoe size of 20.5 is the fourth largest shoe size in NBA history.

Former NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Believes Victor Wembanyama Can Become The Best Player In The World

Shaquille O'Neal has played enough basketball to know who's got it to make the big leagues and carve a name for themselves, and when it comes to spotting talent, he made a bold declaration about Wembanyama.

And much of it had to do with the Shaq comparison that did the rounds when his physicality was in focus. Per The Mirror,

“I just saw him play the other day, very impressive player,” O’Neal said of Wembanyama while in attendance for the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks preseason game.

“7ft, shoots a jumper, can dominate inside. He’ll probably be the first pick, he’s probably the best player coming out of France. “He’s not the future Shaq but he can definitely be the first Victor,” he said.

“He’s a great player and he should want to make a name for himself, he should not want to be like anyone else.

“They’re probably going to compare him to Kevin Durant and other guys, but definitely the best player to come out of France and if I was him I’d want to be able to say ‘I’m the best player in the world’.

“For the first time ever, France could say they have the best player in the world. For a long time it’s been the Americans dominating, but if I was him I’d be aiming to be the best player in the world.”

How Wembanyama fares in the NBA and which team he goes through remains to be seen. The Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, and Indiana Pacers are already reported as interested parties.